MANKATO — The Raw Fusion fashion show fundraiser scheduled for Friday has been canceled.
Organizers announced the decision Wednesday due to rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions on event sizes announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday.
The show sponsored by the Minnesota River Builders Association benefits a different charity each year.
Refunds are being offered to sponsors and ticket buyers. But organizers said they hope some people will choose to still give their donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund created by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation.
For more information, go to www.mnrba.com/raw-fusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.