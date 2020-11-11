RAW Fusion

Megan Hornaman (center) and Brianna Long blow glitter out to the audience as they made their final lap on the runway during the 2019 Raw Fusion fashion show. This week's shows have been canceled.

 FIle photo

MANKATO — The Raw Fusion fashion show fundraiser scheduled for Friday has been canceled.

Organizers announced the decision Wednesday due to rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions on event sizes announced by Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday.

The show sponsored by the Minnesota River Builders Association benefits a different charity each year.

Refunds are being offered to sponsors and ticket buyers. But organizers said they hope some people will choose to still give their donation to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund created by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation.

For more information, go to www.mnrba.com/raw-fusion

