A majority of area respondents say they’re confident in Minnesota’s mail-in ballot voting system, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 459 total respondents, 269 voters — almost 59% — have confidence in mail-in voting despite recent funding troubles for the U.S. Postal Service. Another 190 voters did not.
Even as the White House casts suspicion on voting by mail, Blue Earth County residents are adopting the practice at historic levels.
A little over 2,000 people voted by all available means in the 2016 primary election in Blue Earth County. For this year’s Aug. 11 primary, more than 4,000 mail-in ballots were cast.
There are three basic ways to get mail-in ballots. Voters can stop by the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse and fill out an application for a ballot, which includes measures to prove the applicant’s identity and their residence in the precinct where they are planning to vote. If everything checks out, they get their ballot and a trio of envelopes for returning it by mail once they’ve picked their candidates.
The county also sends out ballots to all registered voters in certain rural precincts that do their voting strictly by mail. The ballots go to everyone who has voted at least once in the past two election cycles, but only after each voter has been checked against several databases. The Department of Corrections database removes people who have been convicted of a felony, the Department of Health database eliminates those who have died, and the U.S. Postal Service disqualifies former residents who have moved to a new precinct.
Eligible voters return the ballot, along with an ID number such as a driver’s license number or the last four digits of a Social Security Number and their signature.
Residents of those mail-only precincts who haven’t voted recently or just moved there need to register to vote to get their ballot, proving their identity with a driver’s license number or Social Security Number and their place of residence via a variety of documents. Those voters can also register and cast a ballot simultaneously if it’s close to Election Day by having a witness check those verification documents and sign a form — mailed with the ballot — attesting that the voter is legit.
People who live in places with traditional polling places can opt to vote by mail, too, using the same process as those registering to vote in a mail-in precinct.
The county mails the ballot and related materials to the voter’s home in a “no-forwarding” envelope that requires the Postal Service to return the materials to the county if the recipient has moved to a different address.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you feel confident voting in Minnesota’s mail-in ballot system?”
There were two options to answer, ‘yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely expressed concerns with mail-in voting due to President Donald Trump’s recent attacks on the Postal Service and unsubstantiated claims of potential voting fraud. Though voter fraud is incredibly rare, commenters either agreed with Trump’s claims or felt Trump’s interference would cause issues in the upcoming election.
“The answer to this question would be so different If Trump had not declared that he intends to cripple the Post Office by cutting its funds,” Martha Lindberg wrote. “I would have confidence in the mail-in system in a normal year. However, it seems as if the mail-in ballots are now a target and might not be counted valid or even delivered. It is a real shame that Trump is trying to create an issue of fraudulent voting where it does not exist. It is an attempt to suppress voter participation for those concerned about standing in long lines during this pandemic.”
Carol Jackson wrote, “I did have confidence until I heard Trump’s comments and his messing with the Post Office. He is getting exactly what he wants and I’m disappointed. I’m hoping that our representatives can take him on and continue to fund the post office. This should not be a political issue.”
Jim Krueger wrote, “As a past election judge I know that several small communities in our county have been using mail-in-ballots for several years without any problems.”
“As mentioned by some others who received several ballots, there is no control over who really gets the ballots and who sends them back,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “Our corrupt Secretary of State has refused to accept the court rulings that require his department to clean up the voter lists of duplicates, those who have died, and many others. Why would that be if he is really for fair and accurate voting?”
Arlene Renshaw wrote, “I voted by mail in our recent primary and have no reason to believe that my ballot did not reach the proper authorities in a timely manner. What gives me pause about voting by mail in the November election are the actions that have been taken by the Trump administration that will surely cast doubt on the system if Congress does not step in and provide necessary funding.”
