Almost all area respondents are practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 552 total respondents, 533 voters — almost 97% — say they're following state and federal guidelines to keep away from people to decrease the odds of contracting or spreading the new coronavirus. Only 19 say they're not social distancing.
As quarantine efforts drag on, many were at first concerned young people weren't taking social distancing seriously because the virus appeared to affect older residents more frequently.
Some of the earliest studies into COVID-19 transmission are refuting this perception, suggesting younger people are just as susceptible to getting the illness.
It’s true that older adults are more likely to die from COVID-19. Of Minnesota’s 12 deaths linked to the illness as of Tuesday, the median age was 86 and the youngest was 58.
The age range for Minnesotans who’ve had COVID-19, however, is about as inclusive as it gets. Infants as young as 4 months old and adults as old as 104 have had it.
Social distancing skeptics have emerged across the state over the past few weeks as a statewide stay-at-home order causes many businesses to change their services or shut down. Those who are questioning whether we should continue social distancing say the efforts are hurting the U.S. economy, among other reasons.
According to health care professionals, those people are misunderstanding what’s happening in Minnesota and elsewhere right now. Following the rules on social distancing, avoiding unnecessary trips and hunkering down for the next few weeks are not about conformity or sparing the feelings of others. It’s not about easing the fear of people who are worried about becoming infected. It’s not even about avoiding, for your own sake, activities that increase the risk of catching the disease.
“It’s about your social obligation to protect your mother, your father, your grandparents,” Dr. Brian Bartlett, an emergency medicine physician at the Mayo Clinic Health System's Mankato hospital, said last week. “All it takes is one person in a community to cause a massive spread. One person infects two, two turns into four, four turns into eight, eight turns into 16. It becomes exponential in a matter of days.”
The Free Press online question, sent out Monday, asked: "Are you practicing social distancing as recommended by state and federal officials?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed with the social distancing rules. Some believed it would be foolish not to social distance, while many discussed reasons why they thought social distancing was necessary.
"My job as a senior citizen over age 65 who is at risk for COVID-19 is to stay home and stay healthy," Linda Ann Good wrote. "By sheltering in place, I am social distancing. When I go outside for a walk in my neighborhood, I visit with neighbors, but we keep our distance and respect one another's health. I remain socially active through email, Facebook, Zoom, and phone calls, so I am physically distant but not socially isolated."
Anne Schroeder wrote, "I am social distancing because of the precarious position our first responders and health care providers are in until they all get adequate PPE. Breaks my heart when I hear one of them died because they were helping others and got sick because they don’t have the correct protection. We need to do better! This situation is inexcusable."
Gwen Henricksen wrote, "I am practicing social distancing because it is the right thing to do to protect everyone, including my family and me. With positive test results for people with no symptoms, we should all realize each of us can pose invisible threats to others in proximity to us."
"I like the whole social distancing stand," Scott Starrett wrote. "I think I will enforce my own social distancing after this is all over. All you sickos just stay away from me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.