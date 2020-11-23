The Free Press
A majority of area respondents agree with the state’s newest pandemic regulations, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 427 total respondents, 300 voters support Minnesota’s recent restrictions and closures to combat the most recent COVID-19 wave. Another 127 opposed the new regulations.
Gov. Tim Walz announced new virus restrictions last week in response to rapidly increasing COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Minnesota will restrict or shut down operations at bars, restaurants and fitness clubs over the next several weeks, along with a pause in youth sports across the state.
Local business owners expressed concern, frustration and resignation over the return of lockdown-like restrictions on businesses.
Some expressed concerns over how long local businesses could operate with continued restrictions, while others blamed Congress for not coming together on a second coronavirus relief package in recent months. And all were concerned about business closures during and potentially after the holiday season, which can make or break a business’s or organization’s year.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support Minnesota’s latest pandemic restrictions and closures?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the new restrictions, though some decried Minnesotans who haven’t followed public health guidelines in recent months such as wearing a mask in public, maintaining social distance or not attending in-person gatherings.
Others said the new restrictions were only hurting Minnesota’s economy and likely wouldn’t help curb COVID-19’s spread throughout the state.
“Lockdowns are unproven at best,” Sam Smithwick wrote. “Show me one scientific study that supports picking some areas to close while allowing others to stay open. They don’t exist. These policies are made from emotionality and fear, masquerading as science. History won’t be kind to Mr. Walz.”
“(A) shutdown with no support for at least small business is (a) small- and large-city killer.” Phil Mans wrote. “Walmart and large corporations are having record profits while are small businesses are dying and going out of business. Support local people if you can. It might cost you a little more. Mankato was built by small local business!”
Barbara Keating wrote, “This surge could have been avoided or minimized if Trump had responded responsibly and encouraged all to follow basic precautions including mask wearing from the beginning. Then the anti-maskers attended super-spreader events like Sturgis, Trump rallies, bars and parties and spread the virus far and wide.”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “It is like we are transitioning to where the government is controlling everything we do now. If people would wear masks, social distance and a lot better hygiene, there wouldn’t be lockdowns. People, please wake up soon. We will all be under (martial) law which becomes socialism. Think about it.”
Mel Strand wrote, “Even though I agree with (Walz’s) actions, I voted no because of the gym inclusion. Keeping the gyms open is very possible because of local manager control, and (is) necessary for good physical and psychological health.”
“Yes, we need a mandate, but if people had behaved responsibly in the first place, and we had sane leadership from the beginning at the national level, we wouldn’t even be having this conversation,” Margery Lisle wrote. “But unfortunately, the lives of our fellow citizens continue to be sacrificed to political posturing. Now we are desperately awaiting a vaccine, but there is no known vaccine against stupidity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.