The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say Blue Earth County should spend the funds to remove the Rapidan Dam rather than continue to make repairs, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 262 total respondents, 161 voters — more than 61% — say Blue Earth County officials should decommission the Rapidan Dam. Another 101 voters say the dam should continue to be repaired.
County officials have spent $6 million over the past two decades on the dam, before ice floes heavily damaged it’s hydro powerhouse in 2019.
The County Board is now moving closer to deciding whether to put at least another $15 million into repairs or to remove the dam, which would have an even more staggering price tag of at least $82 million.
The dam has required emergency repairs in the past couple of decades, since floods and winter ice floes caused damage and increased the risk of a catastrophic collapse of the dam. Studies were done in 2000 looking at repairs or replacement, and Barr engineering consultants recently did new studies with revised figures and new information.
Repairing the dam would require extensive work on concrete aprons and a base downstream of the dam as well as retaining walls, repair or replacement of gates, and additional work. The final cost of repairs also would depend on whether the hydro power portion of the dam is repaired to working condition, which would include funding paid by a private company that would operate the plant.
There are also nearly $8.5 million in additional repair projects that could be done, including replacing gates with a different type of gate and adding an ice barrier boom system upstream to prevent future damage from large ice floes.
If the county chooses to remove the dam, it would start what would likely be a decade-long process, with the first years used to acquire a host of state and federal permits, creating detailed removal plans and other work, followed by a five-year process of actually removing the dam.
While the cost of removing the dam has only escalated since the study was done two decades ago, commissioners got a bit of good news about the massive amount of sediment behind the dam. It was suggested earlier that the sediment could contain toxic waste, making its removal and disposal more complicated. But Barr said tests on the sediment show it doesn’t contain much in the way of toxic chemicals, but it is loaded with nitrogen and phosphorus from farm fertilizer.
That means sediment removed from behind the dam could be spread on the surrounding area, including farm land.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should Blue Earth County repair or remove the Rapidan Dam?”
There were two options to answer, “repair” or “remove.”
Commenters largely supported removing the dam, though a few people thought repairs and a few tweaks could make the dam run better. Some just thought the county should leave the dam to degrade over time rather than spend money, regardless of the environmental impact.
“I have special feelings about the dam,” Harold Weed wrote. “My dad was born in 1910 just above the dam location. But now I believe it is time to halt spending money (with the county) still not being able to correct all the problems that have come to the forefront over the years. Let it go!”
Paul Yenter wrote, “The county should be suing the people that accepted the dam donation and the company that ‘gave’ it to the county. It was a loser then and a taxpayer money pit ever since the original owners took the profits out and stuck the taxpayers with the liability. I think the county should sue to make them pay for removal.”
“Seems to me with better maintenance and repair we wouldn’t be in this position to remove the dam,” Edith Englund wrote. “Creating a new road/bridge will cost $9 million plus the cost to remove the damn. Perhaps when considering repairs we should also consider a better plan of upkeep ... citing the amount of silt behind the dam is just an extension of lack of best practices.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “I keep hearing what it costs to fix it. How about the electricity it generates when it is running? Environment friendly ...”
“It is time to remove the dam,” Harry Jenness wrote. “Even if repairs are made there is no guarantee that there won’t be more problems and more money dumped into fixing it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.