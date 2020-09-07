The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say lawmakers should prioritize broadband infrastructure funding over the next few weeks, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 267 total respondents, 199 — almost 75% — believe lawmakers should make broadband a priority during a special session later this week. Another 68 disagreed.
The Minnesota Senate passed a $27 million broadband bill that relies on federal CARES Act money during the June special session, but the House never took up the bill. Republicans say House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Gov. Tim Walz have held up the bill over political issues, while Democrats say Walz is carefully weighing state spending priorities when it comes to federal COVID-19 funding.
As a result, the state may not get more broadband funding at a time when more Minnesotans are using the internet for work and school, something lawmakers agree will hurt Greater Minnesota over time.
About 8% of the state, including about 18% of rural Minnesota, has yet to meet state broadband internet guidelines of at least 25 Mbps download speeds and 3 Mbps upload speeds.
Blue Earth, Waseca, Le Sueur, Nicollet, Brown and Martin counties all have between 13% to 17% of households that don’t meet state broadband guidelines, while Watonwan County has about 20% of households and Faribault County has about 8% of households that don’t meet those same requirements.
Over the past few years, DFL and GOP lawmakers argued over how much to spend on broadband grants, as well as what kind of technology to pay for. Democrats favor spending more money on grants to install broadband fiber optics networks across the state. Republicans favor not spending as much but purchasing wireless hotspots and other less-expensive internet connectivity options.
Though it will take months before any broadband money passed this year funds internet infrastructure, rural lawmakers argue there’s far more need for that money than ever before as residents may have to drive to a McDonald’s parking lot or a nearby school just to connect to the web for telemedicine appointments or small-business needs.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should lawmakers prioritize broadband funding during this month’s special session?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported prioritizing broadband funding this week, though some expressed doubt the Legislature will come to an agreement.
“Because so much business and even education is conducted online it’s a good idea to even the playing field for those living outstate,” Joseph DeLory wrote.
Paul Brandon wrote, “Maintaining infrastructure such as roads is a basic government function. The information highway is no exception. Certainly private carriers can provide retail house services beyond the basic connection, but maintaining the national network capacity is something that will benefit all of us. If private carriers can provide valuable functions beyond the basic service they should certainly be able to profit from it; ideally in a competitive market.”
Jon Hedman wrote, “I just don’t trust lawmakers to do anything! Sorry.”
“COVID-19 makes broadband necessary for rural students to get a quality education,” Beverly Stoufer wrote.
“Broadband is a must,” Karen Brandcamp wrote. “I don’t think many understand what a handicap it is to not have good, reliable internet. Most larger cities have easy access and can’t imagine living without it. Smaller towns and rural areas are handicapped because they don’t have easy access — try working from home without reliable internet, try doing your schoolwork without it. Many rural areas may have some internet access but it is unreliable, very slow and expensive. It’s such a major part of our lives now; everyone needs to be able to easily access reliable internet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.