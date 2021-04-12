The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say communities should press ahead with summer festivals and events this year in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 285 total respondents, 192 voters — more than 67% — say cities should pursue plans for summer festivals, fairs and events. Another 93 voters opposed the idea.
Mankato officials are contemplating several annual mainstays as vaccinations improve across the community.
The animals at the Sibley Park Farm will be back sometime in this month for the first time since 2019, the spring cleanup service is returning in May, the municipal swimming pool should be open to the general public in early June, concerts at Vetter Stone Amphitheater are slated for June and August, and RibFest is tentatively set to return in early August.
City officials are also looking to put on fireworks displays for Independence Day.
But whether it’s Independence Day pyrotechnics or concerts at Riverfront Park, the final decision will be a balance between an overwhelming public desire for summertime fun and the need to ensure that attendees aren’t put at risk of COVID-19.
Mankato’s municipal swimming pool at Tourtellotte Park, closed to everyone but scheduled lap swimmers and competitive swim teams in 2020, will be open to the general public again this year.
City officials are working with the YMCA, which has the contract to manage and staff the pool at Tourtellotte Park, on details of the reopening.
Not every community is as optimistic as Mankato, however. The committee behind the North Mankato Fun Days announced Friday the event is canceled for the second year in a row. Organizers say state safety rules and the ongoing pandemic made the Fun Days location at Wheeler Park untenable for vendors and participants alike.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should cities pursue plans for summer festivals despite the ongoing pandemic?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were split on whether to hold summer events this year. Some believed events should go on with precautions, while others believed the risks were too great.
“Of course,” Julie Quist wrote.
“Yes with precautions,” Daniel Walterman wrote.
Harry Jenness wrote, “I am not sure we will be in a safe place this summer with COVID. It is better to be safe than sorry.”
“As much as I hate to say so, it will be better to sacrifice most of our immediate fun in order to end this pandemic and save lives which are still very much in danger,” Margery Lisle wrote. “There is no way that there can be adequate crowd control in most venues. However, such events as the fireworks viewed from the bridge could happen if people would show their concern for others by wearing masks and socially distancing.”
