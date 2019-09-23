The Free Press
A majority of area respondents believe cities should spend the money to protect and save ash trees from encroaching emerald ash borers, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 238 total respondents, 172 voters — more than 72 percent — believe cities should treat ash trees in an effort to save them. Only 66 voters did not.
Emerald ash borers, or EABs, have spread throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area and have been found in southern Minnesota. They’ve made homes of virtually every state in the eastern half of the United States and are now expanding west of the Mississippi River as far as Colorado and Texas.
EAB has reached Brown, Martin and Nobles counties. The quarantine area, where transporting wood is tightly restricted, is now east, north, south and southwest of the Mankato area.
A 2012 University of Minnesota survey estimated that 17% of the trees in Mankato were ash — 26% of the trees on public property. All of the ash trees, regardless of species, are entirely vulnerable to the inevitable EAB infestation.
The larval stage of the ash borer eats its way through the layer of an ash beneath the bark, damaging the tree’s ability to move water and nutrients up from its roots. Left untreated, an infestation will kill the tree in two or three years. An ash tree will start dropping limbs within a year of its death.
The largest cities in Minnesota have chosen very different strategies for dealing with EAB. Minneapolis is aggressively marking ash trees in parks and along streets for removal. St. Paul is removing infested trees but has also been treating select healthy trees with insecticide since 2011.
North Mankato is mirroring the Minneapolis approach by cutting down healthy ash trees at a rate of 35 to 50 a year from city boulevards and in parks. The Mankato City Council hasn’t made a decision yet on its EAB strategy, but other cities that have embarked on removing or treating trees have spent tens of thousands of dollars.
Failing to systematically treat and/or remove ash trees also could leave a city with a huge financial hit if hundreds of trees need to be removed in a single year. And if the infestation is widespread, it might be difficult to find enough tree-removal crews to do the work even if the finances are in place to pay them.
The Free Press online question, sent out Wednesday, asked, “With emerald ash borer coming, should area cities spend the money to treat and protect ash trees?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” and “no.”
Commenters largely supported the cities’ efforts to treat and protect trees, rather than replace them.
“I have two mature ash trees and would much appreciate having access to an expert’s advice on their viability,” Gene Biewen wrote. “If the city were involved, I would expect to have at least some financial responsibility. I believe that healthy, mature trees are an asset to the entire neighborhood.”
“Trees, even those on private property, are a community resource,” Lee Cornell wrote.
Christopher Kind wrote, “City (taxpayer) resources should go towards things like preserving the beauty of the natural city landscape rather than painting pictures on mill silos.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “It depends. At this point treatment needs to be done every 2 to 3 years or it just delays the inevitable. Or will it allow a more strategic removal of trees over time? Are more effective, longer-term treatments being developed? Is there any chance that a small number of trees have the genetic mutation that would allow them to be resistant to the emerald ash borer or are all of the ash trees doomed to extinction? If a private property owner is unable to treat the trees, their trees will provide a haven for the emerald ash borer to flourish, expand and attack public and other trees.”
