A majority of area respondents say the city of North Mankato shouldn’t have taken over organizing the community’s annual Fun Days celebration, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 226 total respondents, 195 voters — more than 86% — disagree with North Mankato assuming the responsibility of putting on Fun Days. Only 31 voters agreed.
The North Mankato Civic and Commerce Association announced at the end of November it would no longer organize Fun Days after more than two decades. Association members say city of North Mankato officials made it clear they planned to take over running the annual summer festival during a Nov. 19 meeting. City officials told association members the group could still organize the parade.
Residents spoke out against the seemingly sudden takeover during a North Mankato City Council meeting last week.
Several residents accused City Administrator John Harrenstein of orchestrating a single-handed “hostile takeover” of Fun Days from the Civic and Commerce Association.
Harrenstein left the council chambers Monday before the public open forum. The forums are held immediately after the council meeting is adjourned. His absence drew fire from commenters.
Councilman Billy Steiner, the longest-serving member of the council, said such a big change in the city’s premiere event should have been brought to the council.
“It should be a City Council decision; it shouldn’t be the decision of one person to do something like this. Why aren’t we as a City Council asked to make a decision on something this important? I think it was totally out of our hands,” he said.
But the mayor and other four council members all defended the process in a written statement Tuesday to The Free Press.
“There was no action or hostile takeover of this event on the part of our city administrator. Any actions taken by his office or city representatives were communicated with the city council beforehand. We were well informed of the discussions and proposed changes to the organization of our annual Fun Days event,” Councilman Jim Whitlock said in the statement.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with the city of North Mankato taking over Fun Days?”
The two possible answers were, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters unanimously agreed city officials approached taking over Fun Days poorly, arguing the association had done a good job running the festival for decades and such a decision should have publicly gone before the council.
Brad Worrell wrote, “I would hope a decision of that magnitude would definitely come before the entire City Council as well as have input from the public and the existing nonprofit organization that had been planning the celebration!”
“In my opinion it appears that the city of North Mankato is taking over something that has been running quite well,” Dennis Huettl wrote. “If problems had existed, then I could maybe see the city investigating and making recommendations to address them. This sure sounds like the city is trying to takeover Fun Days in an attempt to fix something that isn’t broken. I would think they (the administrator, mayor and council members) have more important issues to address.”
Sandy Howe wrote, “Can’t and will not support this. It is nothing more than a power grab by the city administrator.”
“I have attended city council meetings in both Mankato and North Mankato,” Gwen Rohwer wrote. “There is a big difference in how they are run and their treatment of issues and their citizens. I used to work in a school system in Iowa, teaching children social skills, before moving to Mankato. I have observed that the people running the North Mankato City Council meetings could use some help with some of their social skills, namely listening and bullying.”
“Regarding this entire issue, it sounds as if there may have been a lack of communication, miscommunication, and perhaps a number of hidden agendas,” Timothy Berg wrote. “It might be helpful for all involved to take a deep breath and really listen to one another and then bring it to the proper decision making body for their consideration. As a retired counselor, I firmly believe that conflict resolution is very difficult without meaningful communication and mutual respect.”
