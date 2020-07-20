The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say colleges and universities should hold in-person classes in some form or fashion this fall, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 343 total respondents, 245 voters — more than 71% — say postsecondary institutions should hold some in-person classes this fall. Another 98 voters disagreed.
As the U.S. reckons with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities are considering how to accommodate students this fall while preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Gustavus Adolphus College announced plans last week to hold a mixture of in-person and online courses starting Sept. 2.
Gustavus has reached an agreement with the Mayo Clinic Health System to provide COVID-19 testing for students and staff showing symptoms of the disease. A contact-tracing team will be in place to promptly track down anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, infected people will be isolated and their contacts will be quarantined. Students and staff will be asked to do self-screening daily for symptoms.
Students who need to be isolated or quarantined can return home if they choose, but the college is also setting aside its Guest House and its Retreat Center, each of which has space for about 16 people, along with a youth hostel in the basement of a residence hall, for students who choose to stay on campus. If those spaces fill up, the college is also working with a local hotel to house quarantined students.
And masks will be required whenever anyone is indoors — the only exception being students when they are in their dorm room.
Traditional student socialization also will be curtailed. No one will be allowed to visit a residence hall they don’t live in, and no one will be permitted in dorm rooms other than their own. Masks will be expected even when students are leaving their room to go to a bathroom.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should postsecondary schools hold in-person classes of any kind this fall in light of COVID-19?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” and “no.”
Commenters largely thought colleges should hold some kind of in-person classes for students, though some said online courses could be a viable option for many students until a COVID-19 vaccine is publicly released.
“My answer was no, since most instruction can be done online, although not with instant preparation,” Paul Brandon wrote. “It would take at least a year to prepare adequately for online instruction. I can also see that some forms of instruction really ought to be taught face to face. I taught laboratory classes that could have been done with online simulations, but would not have been as effective. However, these are the exception. The bottom line is, are lives worth risking for instruction that could be delayed a year. Most of the discussions sound like they’re proposing permanent changes in the mode of instruction, but if effective vaccines are not available in a year or two we’ll have more serious problems than post-secondary instruction.”
Nancy Zwickey wrote, “My daughter is teaching at a medical school, online, and thinks that her students have better contact with her in this venue than in large lecture classes. My grandson just completed his first year at MNSU and thought his online classes were terrific and he did well. On the other hand, he is an aviation student and if that department hadn’t figured out a way to get students safely on campus (into the planes), his program would be severely compromised. I really think it depends upon the class as whether the students and instructors can be together and be safe.”
Georgia Holmes wrote, “I voted ‘yes’ in the poll, but actually think the issue is complex. Some classes need to teach ‘hands on skills’ and need a certain amount of individualized instruction. I like the idea of hybrid classes that combine some in person instruction and some online instruction. Some professors who teach entirely online say they know their students better than when they taught in a classroom.”
Some people said not having in-person courses and more tailored instruction would mean they’re not getting their money’s worth in tuition. Others thought the decision should ultimately rest with the students.
“College-aged students should be mature enough to decide if they want to follow the set rules and participate in active learning,” Melvin Strand wrote. “We who pay taxes and college expenses must not allow politics to determine such decisions.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “This country has to get back to some semblance of normalcy. This includes grades K through 12. Need to bite the bullet and get on with life.”
