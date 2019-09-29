The Free Press
A majority of area respondents support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s recent attempts to persuade Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, accoridng to a Free Press online question.
Out of 546 total respondents, 301 voters — more than 55% — support an impeachment inquiry by Congress. Another 245 did not.
Trump faced increased scrutiny last week after a whistleblower complaint came to light over a call he made to Ukraine’s president.
The White House released a transcript summary Wednesday of Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which showed Trump repeatedly prodding Zelenskiy to pursue an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s time on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.
Days before the call, Trump ordered about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine withheld. The order spurred questions over whether Trump used the aid as a bargaining chip to get Ukraine to work with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate the Bidens. There is no evidence either Biden committed any wrongdoing, though anti-corruption experts at the time expressed concern.
The whistleblower complaint also alleges White House officials tried to conceal the details of the call by separating the report from other call transcripts, a move normally reserved for calls containing national security concerns. A former White House official acknowledged staff concealed the call, and others like it, but said they did so to prevent leaks rather than hide damaging information.
Trump and officials in his administration have repeatedly been accused of corruption or colluding with foreign governments to influence elections, such as the Trump campaign’s potential dealings with Russian nationals during the 2016 presidential election.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should Congress pursue an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were largely split on the issue. Those who were against the inquiry believe Trump is being unfairly targeted by Democrats.
“Please tell the Democrats to pursue Biden and his favorite son and let Donnie do his job as our elected president,” Denny Hild wrote.
Mel Strand wrote, “Our politicians should decide on impeachment based on facts, not political bias.”
“The Democrats have spent the entire time (he) has been in office trying to find a way to get rid of him,” Gary Lindsay wrote. “Dear Democrats, Hillary lost the election, accept that and get over it. Do something positive. The country is doing better under Trump then it ever has. Unemployment is at an all time low. Minority unemployment is a an all time low. I fail to see a problem here.”
Other commenters supported the inquiry, but some felt pursuing impeachment was futile as the Republican-controlled Senate is unlikely to convict Trump of wrongdoing.
“Any president, regardless of party, who directly asks the leader of a foreign country for negative information on a political rival should be impeached. Period,” Lee Cornell wrote. “Compounding that, Trump asked a foreign leader for this help without asking any of the federal agencies at his command (e.g. FBI, CIA, NSA, DOJ) to conduct an investigation into the suggested corruption.”
Nancy Aspelund wrote, “Let the inquiry investigate so we voters can find out what really is going on. The president can’t keep getting away with illegal activities. I hope the Republicans that always back him and his questionable/illegal behaviors will back up what is moral and constitutional. Maybe the inquiry will shed some light and change some minds.”
Louis Schwartzkopf wrote, “President Trump has run roughshod over the Constitution and the law and our system’s checks and balances. He’s expropriated Congress’s power to appropriate money, he’s ignored Congress’s role of oversight of the Executive Branch, he and Attorney General Barr have crushed the independence of the Department of Justice, and he’s eviscerated the Environmental Protection Agency, among other sins against the system. The latest scandal with Ukraine is just the icing on the cake. He’s ignored his oath of office to uphold the Constitution and is a threat to our democracy.”
