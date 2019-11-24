A majority of area respondents believe Minnesota counties shouldn't be on the hook for a series of billing errors by the state Department of Human Services, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 276 total respondents, 183 voters — more than 66% — believe counties shouldn't pay back human services overbilling caused by DHS errors. Another 93 disagreed.
DHS officials told counties last week they’ll have to make up about $9 million in federal government funding that the state overbilled since 2014 for substance use programs, foster care reimbursements and cash assistance programs. Counties are on the hook for about $8.8 million in substance use disorder payments, about $624,000 for foster care reimbursements for children’s care facilities, and about $727,000 for cash assistance issues.
Blue Earth County was underbudgeted about $188,000 since 2014 for substance abuse programs, according to preliminary estimates. Nicollet County was underbudgeted about $22,000 during that same period. It’s unclear what the foster care and cash assistance costs will be for counties thus far.
It’s also unclear how counties will have to make up the difference — counties may be required to pay back federal funding, or future federal aid could be subtracted to make up the difference. Thus far, no timeline has been set to recoup those funds. Yet county and state officials have pledged to work out what both sides say is an extraordinary issue.
County human services departments are no strangers to sudden cost increases, but there are usually reasons behind the budget boost, such as more out-of-home placement costs or a growing number of people seeking services. But county officials across the region say there hasn’t been a similar situation like this despite the complexity of state and federal human services funding.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Should counties pay back human services overbilling caused by state DHS errors?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters more or less agreed the overbilled funding would have to be paid back one way or another, but several thought DHS services should be privatized to prevent future errors and overhaul how state government provides help for Minnesotans.
"This level of incompetence is only allowed in government," Sam Smithwick wrote. "If this were a private business, there would be a substantial change in management and leadership. However, this will likely result in one outcome: taxpayers footing the bill."
Karen Tanner wrote, "Are we, the taxpayers, simply going to shrug our shoulders and say that's the way the government operates? Get rid of DHS and let the private sector handle it. At least there will be responsibility and accountability."
Other commenters disagreed, as they pointed out the private sector doesn't have as many checks and balances as government does to provide vital service.
"I agree with comments indicating that, either way, taxpayers have or will have to pay for the mistakes," Barbara Keating wrote. "I suggest that it be divided with county, state and federal taxpayers each paying a share. I strenuously disagree with comments thinking that privatization would help or provide any kind of responsibility or accountability. For-profit private corporations taking over government or collective services routinely leads to taxpayers being defrauded and clients being underserved."
Tony Staloch wrote, "There does need to be better over site and when people fail they need to be held accountable even if it means losing their job. Privatization of services would add cost and less service."
