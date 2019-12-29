A majority of area respondents support the city of Mankato's decision to move forward with a proposed redevelopment in the area of County Road 12 and Adams Street, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 187 total respondents, 156 voters — more than 83% — support Mankato's decision to embrace the project. Another 31 disagreed.
City officials have eyed a potential Adams Street expansion for several months, but Mankato recently received a $1.1 million grant to help the project come to fruition.
A large truck stop and another trucking-related businesses are proposing a development east of County Road 12, near the Walmart distribution center and close to Highway 14.
The state grant will assist in extending Adams Street east of the county road to provide access for the development. The project is expected to create or retain 154 full-time jobs.
The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the award, part of the Transportation Development Infrastructure program, earlier this month.
The program was created to finance infrastructure projects that create economic development, jobs and an improved transportation system.
City Manager Pat Hentges said earlier this month the city really didn’t expect it would get the full $1.1 million it had applied for. “It was a holiday surprise to some degree.”
He suspects the city scored high because MnDOT has recently been highlighting the need to improve infrastructure for semi traffic and freight hauling, including more rest stops and truck stops for truckers to park.
The city last year finished a $4 million eastward extension of Adams Street from near the hilltop Hy-Vee out to County Road 12, creating a T-intersection. The truck stop has sought to have the city and Blue Earth County put in a roundabout at the intersection as part of a farther eastward extension of Adams Street.
Blue Earth County, which has jurisdiction over County Road 12, has so far said the traffic in the area doesn’t justify spending extra money for a roundabout. Hentges said the city will continue to work with the county to either have a roundabout or a J-turn intersection or another solution at the intersection. He said the city will conduct a new study on the intersection based on anticipated truck traffic there after the truck stop is built.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked "Do you support Mankato's plan to improve the area at County Road 12 and Adams Street?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely supported the project, though some questioned whether a J-turn intersection was the best choice for the area.
"I would think it would be a good idea to extend Adams beyond but only when Blue Earth County is on board for the change and ready to put in a real intersection," Jerry Groebner wrote. "But in reality, I am sure they would go with yet another roundabout. I don't like them but a J-Turn would be stupid, just about as bad as what they have done there so far. When they decide to go with the project, it should not be with any more taxpayer funds like TIF or any other clever way to disguise it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.