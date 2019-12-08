A majority of area respondents say Blue Earth County shouldn't have expanded its tobacco-free policy to include almost all county-owned property, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 338 total respondents, 188 voters — almost 56% — don't support the county's new policy. Another 150 voters thought the policy was a good idea.
The Blue Earth County Board unanimously approved a new policy last week that would ban tobacco and nicotine use on county-owned properties, from parks and walkways to parking lots and even personal vehicles parked in county-owned lots. Many county buildings were previously designated smoke-free environments.
The policy exempts campsites, personal vehicles in county parks and open water.
The new policy comes after several months of work from county staff and advisory committees.
All tobacco and nicotine products are included in the policy such as, but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, chewing tobacco, and all electronic smoking or vaping devices.
The policy applies to staff, visitors, vendors, consultants, contractors and volunteers.
County officials say the policy is necessary as part of an ongoing effort to improve public health throughout the area. Numerous municipalities across Minnesota have expanded their own tobacco-free policies in recent years. More than 30 cities have passed ordinances prohibiting the sale of nicotine products to anyone under 21, and state lawmakers have considered a similar proposal over the past two years.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support Blue Earth County's recent expansion of its tobacco policy?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters were divided on the issue, as some believed Blue Earth County was too constrictive in expanding its tobacco policy while others thought the measure was long overdue.
"Thoroughly ostentatious and obnoxious expression of anti-tobacco mania," Stephen Behm wrote. "Pot's OK though, right?"
Don Kelly wrote, "This policy is going to be impossible to enforce. Are the deputies going to be out patrolling every county road looking for smokers? What a waste of time and resources."
"Back in the 1990s and early 2000s when smoking ban policies were set for federal and state buildings, the surrounding property was included or added in later on," Sharon Taylor wrote. "This is not new legislation, only late legislation for Blue Earth County. People who insist on going to their cars to smoke will still do so, others will see it as an opportunity to quit. This is much ado about something that could have happened a long time ago."
Barbara Keating wrote, "People may have a right to smoke and harm only themselves. They do not have a right, however, to pollute the air around them inside or outside. Second hand smoke and tobacco vapor is harmful to others, especially children."
