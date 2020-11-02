The Free Press
A majority of area readers think the Eight Circuit Court of Appeals made the wrong ruling when it decided all Minnesota mail-in ballots turned in by 8 p.m. on Election Day should be set aside, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 318 total respondents, 179 voters — more than 56% — disagreed with the court’s decision to set aside mail-in ballots. Another 139 supported the court ruling.
On Thursday a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Minnesota’s absentee ballots that come in after Election Day should be separated from the rest of the ballots in case a future court order makes those votes invalid.
The ruling was a victory for the GOP, which had challenged the seven-day extension for counting absentee ballots that were post marked by Election Day.
The order didn’t go as far as to say any mail ballots arriving after Election Day can’t be counted, but the court sent that question back to a Minnesota District court to reconsider.
Republicans had argued that the extension — which had been approved in federal and Minnesota courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic — violated federal law establishing Nov. 3 as the date of the election.
The Circuit Court opinion said that state and federal law superseded the court-approved extension.
“There is no pandemic exception to the Constitution,” the panel wrote in a 2-1 decision.
After the ruling, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon and county election officials told voters to no longer place their absentee ballots in the mail but instead deliver the ballots by hand to county election offices or come in and vote early in person.
Local election officials are still confident in the state’s voting system working well and accurately but say having a rule change issued just days before the election simply adds another thing to deal with as voters are flocking in record numbers to vote early, either by absentee and mail ballot or in person.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals decision to set aside mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters took issue with the ruling, arguing mail delays could impact some elections and advocating all ballots postmarked before Election Day should be regularly counted, instead of set aside. Others pointed out people have had plenty of time to vote absentee beforehand.
“If you can’t get to the polls on election day, or have not voted absentee, you sure as heck don’t need the extra days to cast your ballot. This is another way for the Democrats to ‘find’ extra votes in the trunk of their cars, like what happened with (Al) Franken’s election,” Joel Nielsen wrote.
Gary Lindsay wrote, “People have had ample time to get their vote in. Before mail in voting you had to get to the polls on time, mail-in ballots should be no different. Mail-in ballots should only be allowed if you are going to be out of town on election day. My wife and I hand carried our ballot to the court house in St. Peter yesterday. Took all of 10 minutes. This country is in a sorry state of affairs if 10 minutes is too much for a voter.”
“As I understand it, the Minnesota Supreme Court extended the time initially set by Minnesota statute,” Bob Jentges wrote. “All the Circuit Court of Appeals did was change it back as set by the statute and required separating the timely ballots from the late ballots. The late ballots may still be counted after the election, subject to the District Court. Who do you think will appeal if they lose?”
Louis Schwartzkopf wrote, “Under the Purcell principle, courts should not change election rules during the period of time just prior to an election because doing so could confuse voters and create problems for officials administering the election. This suit is just one of many instituted by Republicans to sow confusion about the rules and to suppress the votes of Democrats, who are more like to vote by mail than Republicans. Suppressing legitimately cast votes by changing the rules at the last minute is shameful and should not be tolerated in a democratic society.”
“If a ballot has been mailed before Election Day, it should be considered valid and counted,” Mary Miller wrote. “This nonsense of messing with the delivery of mail by this administration should be considered criminal. Just when I think we have reached the bottom of the barrel with outrageous activities, this administration finds a way to go lower to disrupt our lives and welfare.”
Robert Palmer wrote, “The federal appeals court interfered in the normal bureaucratic functioning of Minnesota’s state government. Minnesota set the seven-day grace period back in midsummer, to help our citizens vote. The grace period posed no apparent harm to anyone. Just another Republican political dirty trick.”
