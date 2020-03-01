A majority of area respondents say Minnesota shouldn't amend the state's Constitution to address an education achievement gap, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 242 total respondents, 169 voters — almost 70% — don't support efforts to amend the constitution. Another 73 supported the idea.
Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page and Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari were in Mankato almost two weeks ago to champion their proposed constitutional amendment.
Currently the Constitution requires the state to support a “uniform system of public schools.” The clause has not changed since it was adopted in 1857.
Page and Kashkari want the clause revised to say, in part: “All children have a fundamental right to a quality public education … as measured against uniform achievement standards set forth by the state.”
The pair claim the current language only guarantees young Minnesotans an “adequate” education. Requiring a “quality” education would hold the state more accountable, they say.
The approach has drawn bipartisan support, though it has its share of critics. Education Minnesota, the state's teacher union, opposes the proposal as it could remove Minnesota's obligations to its public schools.
Passing a constitutional amendment is a two-step process. First a majority of lawmakers in both chambers of the state Legislature would have to approve the idea.
The campaign comes on the heels of a Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis study released in October suggesting Minnesota has persistently high educational disparities. The study examined graduation rates and a sampling of standardized test results. The study found that while Minnesota stacks up well overall, sizable disparities exist between white students and students of color and between students from low income families and the rest of their peers.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support efforts to change Minnesota's Constitution concerning education?"
There were two options to answer. "Yes" or "no."
A majority of commenters disagreed with the proposal to amend Minnesota's Constitution, though some thought it would be good to encourage more funding support for education across the board.
"If the union could solve the achievement gap, they would have," Sam Smithwick wrote. "Let's give vouchers and encourage those caught on the other side of the gap to pick the best form of education for themselves."
Ron Leech wrote, "Yes, but it is foolish to think this will produce better outcomes when it is values in the home which have a bigger influence on educational success."
Still, most commenters thought the approach didn't give teachers enough credit, nor addressed what a quality education would look like.
"This change sounds good, but only on the surface," Mel Strand wrote. "It is really an underhanded attempt to promote private education at the expense of public schools."
"Changing the state’s mandate from providing services to guaranteeing outcomes is something not achievable without controlling all student inputs like parenting, student motivation, things like instructional strategies and school supports, homework time at home, equitable state funding for all services, etc.," MaryAnn Van Houten wrote. "Freedom to choose is part of democracy. While the proponents understandably are frustrated with lagging student achievement by many, the mandating of 'quality education' outcomes would likely lead to litigation costs that could quickly price public education beyond Minnesota’s means and blame teachers and schools for results they aren’t able to control."
