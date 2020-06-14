A majority of area respondents oppose a recent push to fully reopen businesses by June 19, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 474 total respondents, 295 voters — about 62% — did not agree with a recent statewide business push urging Gov. Tim Walz to fully lift restrictions on businesses by Friday. Another 179 voters supported the push.
Greater Mankato Growth joined other chambers of commerce across the state last week to advocate for fully reopening businesses.
GMG has also released a video featuring local business owners discussing steps they’ve taken to keep customers and staff safe during the pandemic. The video can be found on YouTube by searching “#MNReady #GreaterMankatoReady.”
The video features Ferrell’s Extreme Body Shaping, Kato Jiu-Jitsu, Graif Clothing, Spinners Bar & Grill and Kato Cross Fit, with owners telling Walz of the financial strain they are under and that they have and will continue to put safety measures in place.
The coalition of more than 60 chambers and other groups — called Minnesota Ready — sent a letter to Walz urging a full reopening of businesses, with proper safety measures in place.
The letter to Walz noted that nearly half of Minnesotans own or work for a small business and create two out of every three new jobs each year.
An April report by the state showed that compared to the same month last year, employment is down 73% in full-service restaurants, 63% in personal and laundry services, and 61% in arts, recreation and entertainment.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Should the state fully reopen businesses next week?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely agreed businesses shouldn't fully reopen yet, though some were concerned the restrictions continue to hurt local businesses.
"Small businesses cannot hold out any longer," Gary Lindsay wrote. "We must take precautions, but we must open up or there will be nothing left to reopen."
Others thought it would be too soon to reopen businesses, given that 21 states in the U.S. recently saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
"While it is true that just because something is open doesn't mean that I have to go, and while I don't think that we should wait 'forever,' nevertheless, slow and steady will hopefully keep us from going backwards as has happened in some states," Rebecca Sullivan said.
Margery Lisle wrote, "The businesses can open, but I will personally decide which ones to patronize. At present I will only go to those which are serious about wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and taking other practical precautions."
"Whilst I have great empathy for all segments of society that are suffering due to closures, I fear that premature openings may come back to haunt us in the future," Timothy Berg wrote. "As a little boy in the 1950s my parents refused to take me to our county fair for several summers due to the polio epidemic. I pleaded with them to go because 'all my friends are going.' And many of them did ... and two contracted polio and one died in an iron lung."
