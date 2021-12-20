The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say the Mankato City Council is wrong for not ruling out apartments and other types of rental housing in a pasture near Tourtellotte Park, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 240 total respondents, 140 voters — more than 58% — want the council to prohibit rental housing development on the pasture being sold by the School Sisters of Notre Dome. Another 100 voters want the council to continue keeping the land’s options open.
Since the congregation of nuns on the Good Counsel Hill announced this year plans to sell their property, the neighborhood residents have been nervous about what might develop on the pasture. Last week, residents again asked the council to extend its rental density ordinance — which limits rental units to 25% of homes on a block — to the grassland and forest.
City staff recommended against extending the ordinance, saying the city’s practice is to hold off on such decisions until specific development proposals come forward for undeveloped land. Three council members — Mike Laven, Jessica Hatanpa and Karen Foreman — cited that precedent in explaining their vote against extending the rental restrictions.
Three other council members — Mark Frost, Dennis Dieken and Mayor Najwa Massad — favored the neighborhood request.
Council member Jenn Melby-Kelley provided the fourth vote in opposition to the request. While Melby-Kelley cited past practice and the staff recommendation for her vote, she also noted that she had heard from people who were openly opposed to an affordable housing project because of a belief it would increase crime.
Even with Monday’s vote, almost any development proposed for the property would need to come to the council for approval, according to Community Development Director Paul Vogel. The only projects that could be constructed without the council’s OK would be a public park or a school.
The plans for the pasture and larger property holdings of the School Sisters on Good Counsel Hill remain unknown. They’ve been mostly silent about their intentions since early April, and that continued at the Planning Commission meeting earlier this month, even though the Sisters had a representative at the meeting.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the Mankato City Council keeping rental housing options for a Good Counsel pasture near Tourtellotte Park?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters almost uniformly opposed putting rental housing on the pasture, with some arguing it should remain green space while others said it would make for good single-unit housing. And one person believes grazing cows should return to the area.
“The fact that we’re even discussing losing an almost six-acre piece of virgin green space, in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Mankato, is unfortunate to say the least,” Mark Anderson wrote. “It is perfectly reasonable to request that this piece of land, which is already zoned R-2, have the rental density threshold extended to be consistent with the rest of the neighborhood.”
Mike McGowan wrote, “Open land in a quiet corner of the city adjacent to Tourtellotte Park — should become part of Tourtellotte Park.”
“I think the City Council should look at supporting the School Sisters,” Teresa Vogel wrote. “They have long contributed to our community in various ways. Why doesn’t the city give them some of their lucrative financing so they don’t have to sell their land.”
Virginia La France wrote, “Why must every piece of natural landscape be developed, once it is gone it is gone. Humans need these open areas so our psyche can breath. There are other places to build that don’t destroy something beautiful.”
Glenn Cotton wrote, “Leave it green space, what we don’t need is more ugly buildings, with dense housing going up in Mankato.”
