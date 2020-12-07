The Free Press
A slim majority of area respondents say high school sports shouldn’t restart in the winter this year, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 289 total respondents, 150 voters — about 52% — said they don’t support Minnesota restarting high school sports this winter. Another 139 supported the proposal.
On Thursday, the MSHSL’s board of directors set a flexible schedule for start dates for winter activities, contingent on state recommendations. High school activities were suspended Nov. 20 by Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order, which is scheduled to expire Dec. 18 but could be extended.
The MSHSL board approved three possible models for the start of the winter season: Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. Each model would allow for two weeks of practice and potentially three weeks of postseason.
Each sport will feature a 30% reduction in the number of competitions, with 18 events for basketball and hockey; 16 dates/32 events for wrestling; and 11 events for gymnastics, skiing and swimming.
There is a provision for adding state tournaments for the winter seasons, though the format might look much different than normal, in late March or early April. Spring sports are tentatively scheduled to begin the last week of March and run through mid-June.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support restarting high school sports in the winter?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters largely disapproved of restarting high school sports for the winter season, though, some argued high school sports shouldn’t be taken away from students during the pandemic.
“Get on with your season,” Bill Ulrich wrote. “Iowa had their football season, plus playoffs. Now they are ready to get started on the basketball season. Maybe it’s time Minnesota gets a new governor.”
Helena Sorbel wrote, “Don’t take everything away from kids. It’s hard on parents the way it is ,so please let them play. They are only young once and already the government has taken away almost one year of their life, they will never forget!”
Mel Strand wrote, “Absolutely yes! Physical development is just as necessary as emotional and mental and all three work together to form a well-cultivated individual.”
John Baker wrote, “Yes! We need to get these students back in sports and back in school. At the same time we need to let businesses reopen.”
Others argued restarting high school sports seemed like a disastrous idea in light of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the state and country.
“Sporting seasons have been cancelled or shortened in the past (e.g. the pandemic of 1918 and WWII),” Tim Berg wrote. “Sometimes dire times call for great sacrifice. Life for the children of London during the bombing blitz of 1940 was anything but safe and normal. Is it better in the long run to try to create the illusion that all is well or should we be be honest with our youth, and discuss with them that life is not always easy and personal sacrifice for the good of the many is an admirable quality?”
Marshal Rossow wrote, “The old cliche question, ‘What could possibly go wrong?’ comes to mind. I have a little trouble figuring out just exactly why it would be unsafe for students to be in the classroom but OK for them to be writhing around on the gym floor in each other’s saliva and sweat or swapping perspiration as they rub shoulders and have their hands in each other’s faces on the court. If schools can’t devise a way to keep students safe in the classrooms and hallways, can they honestly do any better in the sports arena?”
Shirley Rosenau wrote, “Please keep in mind that Walz is only trying to keep us safe contrary to the chief liar in Washington who likes herd immunity because it requires nothing from him except the lies he feeds us. I feel bad for the kids, especially seniors, but better to be safe rather than sorry. If the kids are not in school for the academics they shouldn’t be in school for the sports.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “My son is a coach. Even though he wore a mask during practice and games, when his team got COVID-19 and they had to cancel the season, he also got COVID. It is not worth putting the health of our kids and coaches in jeopardy with possible long term effects of COVID-19.”
James Krueger wrote, “How does one justify putting the future of the students at great risk because the parents want them to get their exercise and fitness from sports? Also, the parents are missing out on the enjoyment of watching their children participating in the various sports. The future of our country is at stake. People are dying because of the stupidity of others.”
