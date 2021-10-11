The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say the city of North Mankato should no longer pursue some of its natural lawn nuisance policies given a recent court ruling against the city, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 252 total respondents, 168 voters — almost 67% — say North Mankato should stop pursuing its natural lawn nuisance policies. Another 84 voters supported the city’s endeavors.
The state Court of Appeals ruled against the city on Monday concerning a council resolution issued in December ordering Edward Borchardt and his wife, Ann, to remove vegetation from their property at 229 Allan Ave.
In December the North Mankato City Council passed a resolution finding the property had “rank growth” and “unsightly” vegetation that “causes a public health concern” and “unreasonably annoys a considerable number of” neighbors. The council resolution, which ordered the elderly couple to bring their property into compliance with city ordinances, came after a public hearing about the property.
The Court of Appeals decided information presented at that hearing did not justify the council’s findings. The judges ruled there was no evidence the Borchardt yard posed a public health risk and that the two citizens who shared concerns about the property at the public hearing does not constitute a “considerable number” of neighbors. They also noted that what qualifies as prohibited “rank growth” of vegetation is not defined in city ordinances.
City Manager John Harrenstein said in a statement Monday the property remains a nuisance, and the city will confer with its attorneys to decide how to pursue compliance.
By Thursday the city had not consulted legal counsel, he said, but once it does officials will make a recommendation to the City Council on what to do about the lawn.
Borchardt said last week he still doesn’t feel like he has won the battle for his yard.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should North Mankato continue to pursue its natural lawn nuisance policies given a recent ruling against the city?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely found fault with the city’s approach to declaring natural lawn nuisances, though one person agreed Borchardt’s lawn looked like a nuisance.
“Good grief!” Gary Lindsay wrote. “If a person doesn’t want to keep their yard neat and tidy, don’t look at it. Not hurting anyone ...”
Bob Jentges wrote, “Recently I have seen similar natural lawns in the city of Mankato, one in a house we rented about 50 years ago. It is not the type lawn I personally prefer so I voted yes. But unless and until a court over rules the Court of Appeals decision, it is what it is. If people do not like how their neighbors maintain their property, they are free to move.”
“I think this entire story is a sad commentary of our world today,” Gwen Henricksen wrote. “It would seem far more appealing for those concerned about what they think is an eyesore to work together with Mr Borchardt to reach an agreement on some changes to improve upon the current state of his property and still maintain the habitat and natural surroundings Borchardt wants to keep in his yard for self less reasons. As far as being a public health nuisance, weed killers and fertilizers provide more risk in my opinion than natural ground cover and vegetation ever could.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “Given the recent appreciation for pollinator gardens and prairie restoration, cities should develop more flexible standards, and clearly distinguish between true junkyard eyesores and organic, natural vegetation of various types. North Mankato’s vendetta against the older man has been inappropriate, narrow-minded, and golf-green-standards elitist.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “This yard is a public nuisance. However the city needs to more clearly define what constitutes a public nuisance in a yard. What’s next, people putting junk cars in their yard and calling it yard art.”
