A majority of area respondents support the city of North Mankato’s decision to allow some organizations to put up dynamic signs in residential areas, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 263 total respondents, 147 voters — almost 56% — say they supported the new sign policy. Another 116 did not.
The North Mankato City Council approved the changes last week, which allows churches, schools and the city to put up dynamic signs in residential areas provided they get a permit.
The sign ordinance changes came in response to a resident’s lawsuit surrounding the council’s previous decision to allow Holy Rosary Catholic Church to put up a dynamic sign.
North Mankato resident Barb Church contended the city didn’t follow local and state laws when it approved a variance for Holy Rosary. She filed a lawsuit in June asking the city to rescind the variance and review its procedures.
The new city sign rule closely follows stipulations the council put on Holy Rosary’s variance.
A dynamic sign in a residential area can only display messages during daylight hours. It must be shut off one hour after sunset and can’t start up until an hour before sunrise. It can’t changes messages faster than once every three hours. And it can’t burn brighter than 6,000 nits, about as bright as a high-end TV display.
Several residents, including Church, were concerned the new ordinance would cause a safety hazard for residents or potentially trigger issues in residents with special needs. They also pointed out the city’s rules would allow dynamic signs up to 50 square feet, and the city doesn’t have much guidance on what kind of flashing or blinking signs are allowed.
City Administrator John Harrenstein said last week the council could review and amend the ordinance to address flashing or blinking at a later date if signs become a problem. Harrenstein also said he thought the council’s rule preventing sign changes more than every three hours was restrictive — he proposed changing signs no more than once an hour.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support North Mankato’s decision to allow some dynamic signs in residential areas?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
