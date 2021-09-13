The Associated PressThe Free Press
A majority of area respondents believe Mankato Area Public Schools should expand its mask mandate to cover local high schools, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 370 total respondents, 244 voters — almost 66% — say the Mankato school district should make masks mandatory for high schoolers. Another 126 opposed the proposal.
The Mankato Area Public Schools Board discussed expanding its mask policy at district high schools last week but ultimately took no action.
High school students start school this week but Board member Kenneth Reid suggested a requirement go into effect on Monday to give the district time to communicate with families and give families time to prepare.
Other board members said they are concerned but have faith in the plan approved last month that could add a high school mask requirement under two scenarios.
Masks could be ordered if 5% of a school’s student body is out sick with COVID-19 or any other flu-like symptoms.
They also will be required to report to the state if 5% or more of students are out for three days, and the state could then step in and ask the school to shut down entirely.
Administrators also will consider a mask requirement if three or more students who were in the same classroom contract COVID-19. That could suggest the virus is spreading within classrooms. In this scenario, Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogan said staff would first investigate whether exposure could be traced back to an outside of school gathering.
In both scenarios the school would implement more social distancing and plexiglass barriers.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should Mankato Public Schools expand its mask mandate to include high school students?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters were in favor of expanding the district’s mask policy, though some said they thought masking could cause long-term issues for students. One person thought the mask policy should be tailored more specifically to classrooms.
Others highlighted the political nature of the debate.
“As long as COVID-19 is on the uptick, we need to do everything possible to protect everyone,” Beverly Stoufer wrote. “Right now there are COVID outbreaks to vaccinated people. We need to continue to do everything possible to stop COVID. What are students going to say in 20 years about not wanting to wear a mask to protect their friends? Will they still be proud of what they did during the pandemic? Will they know friends who died? This is a historical event that will be remembered forever.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “This is really not a yes/no answer. I answered yes, but it depends on location. In crowded classrooms, yes. Outside on the track or football field, no. If the student has not been vaccinated, yes.”
“The answer is simply, yes!” Hannelore Leipold wrote. “If you care, we need to protect the children.”
“It’s up to the parents and the students not the government,” Kevin Fasnacht wrote.
William Ulrich wrote, “Democrats check with your brother Biden or Walz, see what they can lie about.”
Robert Palmer wrote, “The strain of COVID is now infecting children is making children sick, some of them very sick. Adults and especially parents have a duty to protect them by getting them vaccinations.”
“People need to stop looking at this and responding to it as a political war,” Sarah Winkler wrote. “We’ve waded through all the trenches of misinformation and lies. Turns out it wasn’t just a hoax to make Trump look bad. After wading through all the conspiracy theories, lies, and misinformation, a year and a half later, people are still dying, hospitals are still short-staffed and over capacity, having to deny anything that doesn’t require immediate life saving measures. (I’m) so tired of hearing the indoctrination crap. Anyone that’s throwing this term out there in rebuttal to not getting the vaccine, or at the very least, wearing a mask, clearly doesn’t know the definition of the word. It’s really sickening to see that people will willingly put politics and pride above keeping our children safe.”
