A majority of area respondents believe President Donald Trump's administration is doing everything it can to combat COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus wreaking havoc on the world, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 1,409 total respondents, 931 voters — more than 66% — believe federal officials are doing everything possible to address the virus. Another 478 disagreed.
Reporting over the past week indicated federal officials knew in January the virus would likely disrupt life in the U.S. Some lawmakers, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., are facing criticism for trading stocks ahead of the virus reaching U.S. shores. Trump faces criticism for not doing enough to stem the coronavirus in January and February, as well as downplaying the virus's effects in the weeks leading up to the government's initial major actions.
Minnesota reported 169 cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, while the virus caused even more chaos in New York, Italy and elsewhere across the globe. Federal officials say New York is fast become the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the U.S., while states increasingly step up orders to quarantine residents.
Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday night activated the Minnesota National Guard to transport needed equipment to medical care workers.
In Washington, a $1.4 trillion virus aid proposal is up in the air. While Democrats and Republicans want to see some federal aid given to businesses and workers affected by the virus, lawmakers differ over issues such as how the money will be used, worker protections, limits on what corporations can do with the aid, and what assistance to give U.S. residents, among other things.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you believe the Trump administration has done everything it can to address the coronavirus?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
A majority of commenters were largely negative about the Trump administration's coronavirus response thus far, though several thought federal officials and the president had done well in addressing the virus in the U.S.
"He’s doing a great job," Rebecca Oerman wrote. "The team is keeping the public informed and making the right calls. Hindsight is 20/20 for those who think he should have done something sooner."
Scott Starrett wrote, "He's doing a fantastic job. People saying he's racist because he said the 'Chinese virus' probably have pink skies in 'their' world. I cut him slack on the beginning of it because he was fending off the whole 'impeachment' debacle whilst trying to tend to the virus issue."
Bob Wegsheid wrote, "The administration has done a very good job under a difficult situation. There is no vaccine for the virus, consequently the president cannot just snap his fingers and vaccine and supplies are right there. Shutting down flights to and from specific areas was a great and quick response."
Edna Johanson wrote, "I just cannot believe people putting down Trump's leadership actions in dealing with this coronavirus which came at the USA so suddenly! Trump THANKFULLY wants the federal government to be only a help to the 50 states, thusly recognizing states' rights to do as each state sees fit."
Others say the president and federal officials are at fault for not doing more to respond to the virus when the U.S. first confirmed reported coronavirus cases.
"Absolutely not!" Shelby Gienger wrote. "He was mocking the seriousness of the situation in the beginning and is being completely racist by referring to it as the 'Chinese virus.' We have a serious shortage of tests available in the US and thousands of people will die as a result."
Michael Smith wrote, "It appears, with confirmed evidence, that this administration was very aware of the pandemic beginning in Wuhan several months before it acknowledged it to the American public. When it did admit to the public that it was aware of the virus, it minimized the problem, placed blame on political entities, then handed off the issue to state and local governments. This hand-off was with little or no plan for dealing with a pandemic and now (Trump) is reacting as if it is a major crisis of someone else's doing!"
Jane Boyer wrote, "He should have taken the threat seriously instead of denying the virus was a threat. Now the country is rushing to catch up."
Gene Biewen wrote, "He told us not to pay attention to what we are seeing or hearing and evidently many people are doing just that. Is there no tipping point for Fox News? Do you consider yourself a good judge of character? Are you watching Dr. Fauci cringe as he listens to the president's bluster about his own scientific 'feeling' about untested' cures? He gives himself a '10.' Fortunately, the majority of Americans see him as much, much less."
