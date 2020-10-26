The Free Press
A slim majority of area respondents say more federal coronavirus funding shouldn’t be allocated to farms, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 190 total respondents, 99 voters — more than 52% of respondents —say more federal Cares Act funding shouldn’t go toward offsetting agricultural losses caused by the coronavirus. Another 91 voters disagreed.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday a $7.7 million plan to help agricultural producers, farmers and meat processors affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding includes $5.75 million in direct payments to hog and turkey producers and $1 million for cost share aid to businesses or individuals looking to expand or open a meat-processing facility.
The remainder of the funding will help local food systems, provide scholarships to farmers who enroll in a business management program and support locally grown food used in schools.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Should more federal Cares Act funding be used to offset agricultural losses?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were split on whether federal virus funding should be allocated toward agricultural businesses. While many acknowledged farmers were adversely hit by the pandemic, some thought the money needed to be distributed more evenly, while others were concerned funding given to agriculture would be geared more toward large companies rather than small farms.
“I was born and raised on the farm and have a rich brother-in-law who farms in Redwood County who has every materialistic possession unlike the real people who work for a paycheck and cannot cheat or avoid paying state and federal income taxes,” Gary Win wrote. “Check out the federal farm subsidy website and type in names, addresses, etc., and you will see the real story. (There are) small farmers who have received over $50,000 each year for the last 10 years yet pay no Taxes because only businesses and farmers can ‘cheat’ on tax returns.”
Ron Leech wrote, “Farmers are already subsidized.”
Michael Smith wrote, “Small farms owned by families living on site have always been vulnerable to all forms of disasters. Corporate farms on the other hand have the same advantage as other corporations. Corporate tax advantages and inside political influence. It’s the family farms that need the breaks, corporations will buy them up at fire sale prices if those families don’t get the help!”
Mary Bliesmer, “The funds needs to be directed to those who are declaring bankruptcy this year.”
“Small family farmers need the money to stay afloat,” Lynda McLaughlin wrote.
Barbara Keating wrote, “I am and want to be sympathetic to farmers. It is not only COVID, however, but also Trump’s trade war and ethanol waivers for refineries that have put our farmers into multiple bad situations. If farmers vote for Trump and Hagedorn and other Republicans again I will lose sympathy for them.”
Mel Strand wrote, “Even though I am a Walz supporter, this appears to be a move on his part to gain more votes. All entities needing help at this time should receive some of the funds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.