A majority of area respondents agreed fed- eral officials need to quit approving so many etha- nol standard waivers to oil companies, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 245 total respondents, 182 voters — almost 75 percent — agree federal officials should cut down on ethanol waivers. Another 63 disagreed.
The Corn Plus ethanol plant in Winnebago announced last week it would cease production, in large part because of low prices and continuing ethanol waivers given out by the Trump administration.
Farmers and the ethanol industry have been angered by the Trump administration’s handling of ethanol. On the one hand, the administration allowed for E15 fuel — gas blended with 15% ethanol — to be used year-round. It had been banned during summertime because of concerns it produced more smog. Trump had promised the change to farmers during his campaign.
But at the same time, the administration has issued more waivers to gas refineries, allowing them to not blend ethanol with their gasoline. The waivers in the past were only given to some small refineries because they were at an economic disadvantage. But the number of waivers has increased dramatically.
The EPA this month gave 31 oil refineries waivers, meaning they did not have to blend 1.4 billion gallons of ethanol and biodiesel into their fuel this summer.
Since taking office, the administration has granted 85 refineries waivers, meaning they bought 4 billion gallons less ethanol.
The moves caused ethanol prices to collapse.
Corn Plus is owned by farmer shareholders and is one of the oldest plants in the state. About 40 employees at the plant will be laid off.
POET, the largest ethanol producer in the country, last week announced it’s closing its western Indiana plant and cutting production at half of its 28 plants. The company blamed the moves on the administration’s waivers.
Agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland, the second biggest ethanol producer, announced recently it is spinning off its ethanol business and trying to sell it. ADM said the administration’s waivers threaten the future of the ethanol industry.
The Free Press question, sent out Thursday, asked “Should federal officials decrease the amount of ethanol waivers they’re giving to gas companies in the wake of ethanol plant closings?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
