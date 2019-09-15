The Free Press
A majority of area respondents agree with the Trump administration’s recent decision to ban e-cigarette flavors in the wake of more than 450 reported vaping-related illnesses and six deaths, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 318 total respondents, 246 voters — more than 77 percent — agreed e-cigarette flavors should be banned. Only 72 voters disagreed.
Federal officials announced Wednesday they planned to take action to remove all e-cigarette flavors except for tobacco from U.S. stores after a string of still-unexplained vaping-related illnesses.
The ban only involves nicotine vaping products as regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Vaping as an industry is little-regulated or understood, as scientists have yet to measure the longterm effects of vaping since it came into fashion only a few years ago.
The recent illness reportedly involves breathing issues, with some people experiencing permanent lung damage. Six people have reportedly died thus far, though the illnesses appear to affect mainly young men and likely stem from black market vaping products. Several cases appear to involve marijuana vaping products as well.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should the Trump administration ban e-cigarette flavors?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were largely divided over whether the government has the right to ban particular nicotine flavors from the market. Some believed federal officials were right to put stronger regulations on nicotine products, while others believe the government is overreaching its authority in attempting to tackle a potential public health issue.
“No, government does not need to be in my decision making,” Kevin Fasnacht wrote. “It is called freedom of choice (for a reason.)”
Rebecca Oerman wrote, “It’s a slippery slope. I don’t believe the government has a right to ban the flavors (or even e-cigarettes in general), but the laws should be tightened up and more strongly enforced. Possibly a ban until age 21, similar to alcohol. You can’t even rent a car until you’re 25!”
Several residents agreed with Oerman the age to use tobacco products should increase to 21 years old, though others thought e-cigarettes should be outlawed outright.
“Ban them altogether!” Gary Lindsay wrote. “Just quit smoking. I was a smoker and quit cold turkey 35 years ago. Anyone can do it. Just takes a little determination.”
Margery Lisle wrote, “I strongly support such a ban. The problem isn’t merely protecting users from the consequences of their bad decisions. There is also a proven danger of secondhand fumes which are toxic to those in the vicinity of the users. I ask the law to defend my own freedom to breathe.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “We should prohibit sales or consumption of any tobacco project before the age of 21 just like alcohol based on the science of the brain. The prefrontal cortex develops and matures significantly between 18 and 21 prompting better, less impulsive decision-making (on average) by 21. The minimum age for gambling or getting married should be 21 instead of 18 for the same reason.”
