A majority of area respondents say they have no plans to attend the Minnesota State Fair this year regardless of whether they often go, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 375 total respondents, 324 voters — more than 86% — don’t plan to attend the State Fair. Only 51 voters have plans to go.
The State Fair is set to run smaller this year as fair organizers deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. State fair officials said last week they strongly recommend fairgoers get vaccinated and wear masks but stopped short of requiring either.
As the delta variant of COVID-19 increases case counts across the state, several companies previously announced to participate in the fair have since pulled out. Organizers estimate the pandemic will also impact this year’s turnout. The State Fair runs Aug. 26-Sept. 6.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “What are your plans for the Minnesota State Fair this year?”
There were four options to answer, “Usually go, plan to go,” “Usually go, won’t go,” “Don’t usually go, plan to go,” and “Don’t usually go, won’t go.”
Commenters largely planned to stay away from the State Fair this year, citing concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the recent lawsuit to force fair organizers to allow people with permits to carry guns into the fairgrounds.
Some said they go every few years and their schedule didn’t permit a visit this year. Others said they felt pressured to use up concert tickets. Still others said they wouldn’t go in protest of the State Fair’s ban on firearms.
“We used to go every third or fourth year,” Barbara Keating wrote. “Between the COVID and gun issue, we will not go this year. If they allow guns, we will never go back.”
Carol Ann Hansen wrote, “The State Fair has been a summer tradition of mine for many years, but I don’t feel safe being around so many people yet. It’s just not worth taking a chance right now — hopefully next year.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “We usually go every year but with the rise in COVID again we don’t want to take a chance of being exposed.”
“No way,” Tim Berg wrote, “If COVID doesn’t kill you the greasy food will!”
