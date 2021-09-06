The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they plan to get a flu shot this fall as medical experts fear a resurgence of influenza, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 386 total respondents, 337 voters — more than 87% — say they plan to get a flu vaccination. Only 49 did not.
Minnesota’s last flu season, running roughly from October to May, was historically mild with only 35 hospitalizations reported statewide, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The five previous flu seasons leading up to 2020-2021 averaged 3,649 hospitalizations.
Health officials have pointed to mitigation strategies targeted at COVID-19 as a reason for the major drop-off in flu hospitalizations. Influenza is considered less contagious than COVID-19.
Loosened mitigation strategies compared to a year ago could lead to influenza season roaring back in 2021-2022.
Flu vaccines started being available at pharmacies this month. People who recently received a COVID-19 vaccine, or plan to, don’t have to wait a set time before receiving the flu shot, Anderson said.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you plan to get a flu shot this fall?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters overwhelmingly supported getting a flu shot as soon as possible, in large part to protect themselves and others around them. Others were concerned pre-existing conditions could make them even more susceptible to side effects from a nasty bout of influenza.
“I have asthma so as a preventive I’m getting the flu shot,” Janet Glassel wrote.
Greg David wrote, “I have taken the flu shot every year for about the last 30 years. I have gotten the flu only once in all of those years.”
“Of course I will,” William Kastens wrote. “I have receive the flu shot, I have every year for the last 21 years. I live in Minnesota — greatest medical minds in the world. I will not take bleach, worm pills or any other animal meds suggested by Curly, Mo, or Joe though.”
Joseph DeLory wrote, “I have been getting the flu shots every year for the last 30+ year except for two. I didn’t have insurance at the time and could not afford the shots. Both times proved that a hospital stay was a lot costlier than the shot would have been. I have an appointment at the VA on Wednesday. I will be getting the shot then.”
Linda Good wrote, “I choose to be proactive rather than reactive. A sore arm for a day with a mild temperature is better than spending time in bed coughing with a high fever.”
