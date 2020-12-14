A majority of area respondents say Minnesota’s GOP congressmen shouldn’t have supported a lawsuit aimed at overturning President-elect Joe Biden’s 62 electoral votes in four states, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 530 total respondents, 396 voters — almost 75% — didn’t support Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber signing onto an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another 134 agreed with the effort.
The Associated Press reported Friday there were more than 100 House Republicans who joined the brief. Emmer signed on Thursday, while Stauber and Hagedorn, who represents southern Minnesota in the 1st Congressional District, said via social media and press releases they had signed onto the brief as well.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit later Friday.
The lawsuit attempted to overturn Electoral College votes in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Paxton and Republicans tried to question the election results by repeating disproven and false accusations.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support Minnesota’s GOP representatives joining an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit to overturn 62 Electoral College votes?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Most commenters wrote they disapproved of the Republican legal challenge to Biden’s Electoral College votes, though some expressed frustration with Democrats and the election process. One commenter shared more unsubstantiated rumors and accusations regarding the November 2020 election. Another commenter voiced his concern over mail-in balloting.
“There may or may not have been fraud, but it is obvious the Democrats configured the voting process to their advantage,” Gary Lindsay wrote. “Such as extending mail in votes past election day. Mail in should only be allowed where it is impossible for the voter to get to the polls on election day.”
Commenters largely expressed frustrations over Republican officials focusing on the election results when COVID-19 cases continue to climb in many parts of the U.S. Others suggested the GOP-led lawsuit was an attempt to undermine the nation’s democratic processes.
“My thanks go to the thousands of elections officers, their staffs and volunteers of every political persuasion for doing their jobs to hold a free, fair and secure election,” Lynn Solo wrote. “To those who supported the Texas suit seeking to overturn that election, thus threatening our democracy, I wish a black, permanent stain on their names.”
Patricia Hylen wrote, “Instead of handling the pandemic we all are dealing with every day, the GOP are focusing on trying to overturn a very legal and democratic election. If anyone should have challenged election results, it should have been Hillary. She easily won the popular vote. Every election, we have had an extremely cordial and professional transfer of power, until now. There is a reason all their many cases have been denied by multiple courts. Obviously these ‘elected officials’ think they are smarter than the many judges in these courts.”
Mary Nere wrote, “How many times must some Americans be told ‘There is no evidence of voter fraud’? And thankfully, those who wished to vote had their votes legally counted. Period.”
“Maybe we should ask for recounts of the three Minnesota congressman that want the presidential race overthrown — Hagedorn, Emmer and Stauber,” Greg Davis wrote. “Maybe they didn’t really win. And even if they did win, we could just go to another state and get a judge to overthrow the results.”
Katie Brunner wrote, “This is so dumb. I can’t wait for them all to get fired. We could’ve had a representative like Dan Feehan who was for the people ... but we get bootlicker Hagedorn instead. There is no fraud you bunch of clowns. Recount after recount after recount. Give up. You lost.”
