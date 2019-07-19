A majority of area respondents believe Rep. Jim Hagedorn shouldn't have banned members of Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato from visiting with staff at his district office in Mankato, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 369 total respondents, 196 voters — more than 53 percent — do not support the ban. Another 173 believe the ban was justified.
Last week, Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, banned members from the liberal-leaning group Indivisible of St. Peter/Greater Mankato from visiting with staff at his district office in Mankato.
Hagedorn wrote in a letter to Indivisible members “(his) staff is no longer available to meet with you in-person in our district office.”
The Congressman accused the group in the letter of purposefully trying to distract his staff from their jobs and becoming a nuisance to other tenants inside the Brett’s Building in downtown Mankato.
“My district office is not a campaign office,” he wrote in the letter, which his office released to media Monday night. “It is a government office, tasked with doing the work of the people. That work cannot be efficiently and effectively performed when a very small, very vocal group demands a wholly disproportionate amount of the people’s time.”
The group has since come out with an official statement challenging the ban and Hagedorn’s accusation Indivisible members purposefully took up his staff’s time.
“We have stated many times that if office staff have pressing matters to attend to, we would be happy to wait or come back another time,” the group stated in a press release. “Indeed, we have offered to set up a private meeting to discuss productive ways going forward that would meet the needs of constituents while being sensitive to the apparent staffing challenges in Rep. Hagedorn’s office.”
The group noted visits have typically lasted between 15 and 20 minutes, though the last two larger visits took longer as staff only let in six to seven people at a time.
The Free Press online question, sent out Thursday, asked, "Do you support Rep. Jim Hagedorn's decision to ban members of Indivisible from visiting with his district office staff?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters were largely divided along political lines concerning the ban, with more conservative commenters arguing the ban is appropriate while more liberal commenters say Hagedorn is stifling criticism and potential feedback from constituents.
Yet some commenters were torn over Indivisible's visits, and whether they were justified in constantly trying to make their opinions heard.
"(I'm) no fan of Hagedorn or his positions on most everything," Sam Smithwick wrote. "However, interrupting a place of work under the guise of 'visiting' isn't fair. Especially when the taxpayer is paying the bills. Don't like the representation he provides, vote him out."
Nancy Zwickey wrote, "While it is his job to meet with any of his constituents (even if they didn't vote for him) ... it certainly isn't fair to him or his office personnel to constantly harass the man. If you don't think he's doing a good job of meeting with the folks in his district (and it would seem that many people hold that view) then work like the devil to unseat him at the next election."
Others say Hagedorn's ban is undemocratic, as taking commentary from residents with all kinds of opinions is expected of an elected official.
"His title is representative," Sharon Taylor wrote. "That means he represents everyone in the district, not only those who agree with his Republican party line."
Brad Hanson wrote, "Hagedorn is an elected official, protesters come with the job. If he continues to be a political tool or pigeon and is not smart enough to understand the message the first time, then people have the right to repeatedly give him the message."
