A majority of area respondents say a proposed pedestrian bridge over Highway 14 should move forward if funding becomes available, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 268 total respondents, 144 voters — almost 54% — say they would support the proposed bridge. Another 124 opposed the idea.
The proposed bridge, part of a potential plan from the Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization, drew mixed responses from the public during an open house last week.
Eight residents attended a presentation on the project, which included three alternative designs and two possible locations connecting the Commerce Drive Business District to Caswell Park. Citizen feedback could contribute to a feasibility study on the bridge.
Some residents said they saw the need for a safer highway crossing for pedestrians as long as funding could be secured. Others asked if there would be enough use to justify it.
If completed, the bridge would cross the four-lane highway in a way that wouldn’t impact future highway expansion. The idea would be to connect trails and sidewalks south of Commerce Drive to trails and sidewalks leading to Benson Park on the north side.
It would create a shortcut between Caswell Park and the Commerce Drive area’s food options, a new hotel and other businesses. A bridge could also offer a more direct pedestrian route between Dakota Meadows Middle School north of the highway and South Central College and Hoover Elementary on the south side.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “If funding becomes available, would you support a proposed pedestrian bridge across Highway 14 in North Mankato?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the bridge, but questions arose over whether there should be one or two. Others were concerned about the bridge’s potential cost.
“The big issue is not so much, ‘Should there be a bridge?’ but ‘Where should it be located?’” Georgia Holmes wrote. “There probably should be two — one on Lor Ray Drive and one on Lookout Drive, but that would be too pricey.”
Denny Hild wrote, “One bridge between the two Highway 14 exits would be plenty. What do you suppose the average amount of people will be using that every day?”
Kenneth Wilmes wrote, “You can already walk across at Lor Ray Drive and Lookout Drive, so why would we need a bridge there? Any bridge in-between would be a waste of time and money.”
“Personally I have spent many hours at Caswell Park, as well as biking on the trails in Upper North,” Bob Jentges wrote. “Whatever funding might be available for a pedestrian bridge could probably be put to better use elsewhere.”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “Yes, more safe accessible to schools and recreational facilities. The only thing would be who would do the upkeep? And how much would the cost be in property taxes? Or if there (could) be private sponsors like businesses in the area who would pay for the upkeep?”
“A waste of taxpayer dollars that will be rarely used,” Gary Win wrote. “Remember the HyVee bridge over Riverfront Drive in Mankato that received little usage other than being used late at night as a temporary hotel before being removed? North Mankato does not need a local taxpayer-funded bridge that goes to few businesses and one hotel.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “It is a major undertaking, but there will for sure be more and more businesses moving into that area. A pedestrian and bicycle bridge is a good idea.”
