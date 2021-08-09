The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say hospitals and clinics should require staff vaccinations, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 436 total respondents, 357 voters — almost 82% — say hospitals and clinics should mandate staff vaccinations. Another 79 disagreed.
A sampling of five health care providers in Mankato and the surrounding region shows a split on the question. Two are requiring vaccines, two opted against it and one is in the process of deciding.
The decisions come amid the latest push to get more people protected against COVID-19 as its delta variant fuels case upticks largely among the unvaccinated.
Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato and Allina Health in New Ulm are both requiring staff to be vaccinated with limited exemptions within the next two months.
River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic officials declined to mandate vaccinations as the provider’s staff already has a high vaccination rate. About 81.5% of staff are vaccinated, leaving fewer than 40 employees who aren’t.
Madelia Health has no plans to require vaccinations, while Mankato Clinic is still reviewing whether to mandate vaccines among its staff.
Overall, south-central Minnesota’s nine counties have about 34.9% of their eligible populations unvaccinated.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should area hospitals and clinics mandate staff vaccinations?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters supported requiring vaccinations for hospital and clinic staff as a matter of public health, while dissenters shared concerns over whether area hospitals and clinics could afford to replace workers who refused to get vaccinated.
“Anyone who is caring for patients should realize the importance of this protection,” Joseph David DeLory wrote. “They do have a choice of getting the vaccine, in the same way that they can choose to find other employment.”
“Staffing is already awful,” Paula Beth Beelow wrote. “Do they really want to lose staff by forcing immunizations?”
Martin Costine wrote, “I would hesitate to go into any medical facility that has unvaccinated people working there. They should care enough to care for what they were hired for.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “It would probably be better if hospital and clinic staff members are vaccinated, but I do not agree that should be mandated — at least yet.”
“Absolutely,” Gary Lindsay wrote, “Refusing to get a shot is about as selfish as one can get. They are not thinking of anyone else other than themselves. I say any public organization should require their employees to get a shot unless there is a medical reason why not to. In that case, they should at least be required to wear a mask. This is all about protecting the public.”
“Do they have employment prospects to replace workers who will choose to leave because of the mandate or can they just operate short of staffing?” Bradford Hansen wrote. “As an employer and as the individuals making the decision regarding mandated vaccination, are they accepting personal financial liability for adverse effects directly related to vaccinations of any type by employees? For anyone mandating vaccination of a yet-fully approved vaccine, are they also mandating a signature as part of an employment agreement removing them from any personal liability?”
Dave Johnson wrote, “If I had a choice on which hospital or clinic to seek treatment, I would choose the mandated vaccination facility ... the one that uses the best scientific information available in their medical decision treatment planning.”
