A majority of area respondents say the Minnesota Department of Transportation should remove some intersections south of the Highway 169 and Highway 14 interchange, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 260 total respondents, 168 voters — almost 65% — believe some intersections should be removed as part of the planned 169 project. Another 92 voters disagreed.
MnDOT is planning to spend $37.3 million or more to improve the Highway 169 corridor through Mankato and North Mankato in 2027, aiming to make the highway safer, potentially closing or redesigning intersections to keep traffic flowing, and working to balance the needs of competing interests.
Yet the two cities have yet to come to a consensus on how the corridor should be updated, despite years of discussion.
The Highway 169 Corridor Study being conducted by MnDOT and local governments is nearing the point where specific design decisions are required. A range of options will be finalized by late spring, and then MnDOT will need to start focusing on the preferred option if the project is going to move forward as planned in six years.
Worried that engineers will be approaching their drafting tables with one hand tied behind their back, a pair of Mankato City Council members want all possible solutions — even ones the two cities have previously rejected — to be considered.
The point of disagreement centers on what to do with the highway on the northern side of Mankato, including dealing with the multiple crash-prone intersections just south of the interchange with Highway 14.
North Mankato hopes the Webster Avenue intersection is preserved, but other intersections such as Lind Street will likely be closed if MnDOT officials have their way.
That intersection is almost certain to be recommended for closure when the study is completed. But Mankato, North Mankato and MnDOT have never found common ground on the best way to provide access to those businesses after Lind Street is shut down.
Mankato leaders have suggested the new intersection or interchange can’t be too far south of the existing junction with Lind Street, most recently favoring the area around River Lane, which provides right-in, right-out access to the frontage road on the east side of Highway 169.
North Mankato has been steadfast that Webster Avenue, which provides direct access to businesses and to a large residential area in that city — but is nearly three-quarters of a mile from the Mankato businesses — continue to be a full-access intersection.
MnDOT generally prefers reducing the number of access points on busy highways, both for safety reasons and to keep traffic moving efficiently, so the agency may be inclined to favor combining the Mankato and North Mankato intersections.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Should some intersections south of the Highway 169/Highway 14 interchange be removed as part of a planned 169 corridor project?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
