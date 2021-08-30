The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say a district court judge was right to uphold the Minnesota State Fair’s ban on guns, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 344 total respondents, 284 voters — almost 83% — say a judge was right to reject an attempt to force the State Fair to allow guns. Another 60 voters disagreed.
Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson ruled last week a gun owners group did not meet the burden of proof that a longstanding ban against guns was against state law, The Associated Press reported.
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus sought a temporary injunction to force the State Fair to allow those with permits to carry guns into the fair. The group argued the ban violates the Second Amendment and state law.
The Associated Press reported Nelson pointed out in her ruling the State Fair has banned guns since 2003. Fair officials posted the ban on the State Fair website since at least 2016, when bag checks began at the fair, and plans to start using metal detectors were publicly unveiled last year.
The judge’s ruling does not end the case, however.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you support a judge’s recent decision to uphold the State Fair’s ban on guns?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported the decision, though some questioned whether the State Fair had the authority to enforce its ban.
“Since alcohol is served at the fair, I think it’s best not to also allow guns,” Janet Rose wrote.
Gary Lindsay wrote, “I don’t see what difference the State Fair makes. Alcohol has nothing to do with it. It is OK to carry a concealed pistol in a bar if you have the permit.”
“Why would anyone need a firearm at the State Fair?” Claus Peukert wrote. “Just go and have a good time. If you feel the need to be armed, you probably would not be enjoying yourself. So consider staying at home where you can pack heat in your own kitchen or garage.”
Howard Rosten wrote, “Common sense prevails. Could (you) just imagine someone getting mad at being asked to wear a mask in a building and pulling his/her gun out and firing away?”
Greg Hall wrote, “Thousands of people having fun together, well protected by law enforcement professionals. No good reason to enable gun nuts by making guns allowed.”
“When will people really read the Second Amendment and realize it does not allow individuals to bear arms unless they are part of a well-regulated militia?” Timothy Berg wrote. “I may be mistaken, but I do not think an individual at the State Fair with a gun in one hand and a corn dog in another constitutes a well-regulated militia.”
