A majority of area respondents say school districts shouldn’t mandate masks for students when school starts in the fall, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 667 total respondents, 463 voters — more than 69% — say districts shouldn’t require students to wear masks despite state and federal recommendations and the ongoing spread of the delta variant of COVID-19. Another 204 supported the idea.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Minnesota Department of Health called for more indoor face coverings among vaccinated people last week. That includes recommending people wear masks in schools and publicly in regions where COVID is still running rampant among unvaccinated residents.
Unvaccinated residents are still advised to continue wearing masks in public.
The recommendations come in response to rising cases of the concerning delta variant, largely being spread by people who can’t or refuse to get vaccinated. And unlike earlier in the pandemic, the choice of whether to require face coverings as a way to limit further spread will be up to local authorities instead of the state.
While vaccinations significantly decrease a person’s chances of being hospitalized or killed by COVID-19, new information shared Wednesday suggests fully vaccinated people can spread it to others. Delta is responsible for much of the uptick in cases both in Minnesota and the south-central region in recent weeks.
Recommendations on face coverings in schools are fairly clear cut. The health department is urging them for everyone in kindergarten through 12th grade, but the decision will be up to each school district.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “In light of CDC recommendations and the ongoing delta variant spread, should school districts require students to wear masks in the fall?”
Commenters were split on the issue, with some vehemently opposing masks in schools by quoting misinformation about COVID while others implored the former to talk to their doctor about the vaccine and its efficacy. Some challenged claims COVID could spread among children, or made disproven claims the vaccine was dangerous, while one commenter wrote a quote from Julius Caesar in Latin about how “people will readily believe what they want to hear, which is why there are so many fools.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “I voted yes, but the rule should be that if the students have shots then not required. Yes if they don’t.”
Denny Hild wrote, “Those that think kids in school should wear a mask all day should sit there with them with a mask on for every hour of school with them.”
Margery Lisle wrote, “I vote yes for unvaccinated persons of any age (and that includes any teaching staff), and no for those who’ve had their shots. In fact this needs to be the community-wide rule.”
“Children are suffering more negative consequences by masking than they would from the virus itself. No to masking,” Shirley Lemke wrote. “Also no to the experimental shot that has multiple known side effects, a lot of unknown long-term effects, and no need for children to get it.”
“Wow! More misinformation here than Fox ‘News,’” Scott Bram wrote. “I strongly suspect most of the folks who are posting here got their info from the internet. Talk to your doctor. Maybe, just maybe, you’ll believe them.”
“I am saddened at how political this has been. Even on a local poll there are people using this platform to try and spread incorrect information,” Carol Wheeler wrote. “I can’t tell you I know the answer, but what I can say is that we’re not going to get out of this pandemic until enough people get vaccinated and masks do work.
”If you need proof of that, just look at what’s happening in some of the southern states where the delta variant is spreading like wildfire and people in hospitals are begging for the vaccine right before they have to be on a ventilator. Those who refuse to believe this is a real problem or get their news on social media are the folks this virus will target because it’s now a pandemic among the unvaccinated. And if those folks have kids in school, it will unfortunately spread there to kids once the parents get sick. Why can’t people wake up, get educated on this and do the right thing so we can get out of this pandemic. Then we wouldn’t need to be asking about masking at schools in the first place.”
