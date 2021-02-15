The Free Press
A majority of area respondents support Minnesota’s latest efforts to lift COVID-19 restrictions on indoor crowd capacity, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 243 total respondents, 164 voters — more than 67% — agree with the state’s decision to lift some restrictions. Another 79 people disagreed with state officials.
Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday the state would dial back indoor crowd restrictions.
Under the new guidelines that go into effect noon Saturday, capacity for indoor entertainment increased to 250 people or 25% of the building’s capacity. Allowed attendance for indoor private gatherings and events such as weddings increased from 10 to 50 people, although venues are still not permitted to exceed 25% of its fire code capacity.
The relaxing of restrictions comes as the positivity rate of COVID-19 testing has dropped to 3.9%.
Under these changes, sporting events may now have greater attendance with a cap of 250 people.
The new restrictions also increased restaurant capacity to 250 people or 50% of the building’s capacity. Restaurants may now stay open until 11 p.m.
Other changes allow pools and gyms to host up to 250 people, but no more than 25% of their fire code capacity.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with the state’s latest efforts to lift restrictions on indoor crowd capacity?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were split on whether lifting restrictions is beneficial to Minnesotans at the moment. Some say Walz should have lifted restrictions a while ago, while others argue the state needs to keep restrictions going to further prevent the virus from spreading.
“While a small step, it is a step in the right direction,” Joseph DeLory wrote. “I think that as more people get the vaccine and infection rates drop and we will see more dial backs on the restrictions. I applaud this move.”
Robert Palmer wrote, “This is a war. Beating COVID-19 is now more important than anything else. We’ve tried relaxing restrictions before and COID-19 came roaring back. We have to see this thing through.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “Walz and his administration have done the best they can to try to control the virus. It is up to us to follow the rules and get vaccinated. If we don’t the virus will come back in huge numbers and we will be closing down again. The important thing to do is follow the mandates.”
“Walz needed to have done this months ago,” Patty Kephart wrote. “Wisconsin and Iowa have had less COVID cases per population percentage than Minnesota and have had less restrictions for months. Walz needs to study these statistics rather than using his ‘gut’ feeling.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “No, there is no new emergency so dictator Walz should have given up his ‘emergency powers.’ The Legislature is in session so we should be run by three equal bodies of the Minnesota government. Walz has called them back with just a couple of days notice so that could be done if something drastic happened again.”
Marshel Rossow wrote, “It’s not so much what the governor dictates as it is what the sponsors/organizers of events do to enforce the latest round of ‘rules.’ If the sponsors have a ‘who cares?’ attitude, what the governor decides doesn’t much matter.”
