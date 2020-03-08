A majority of area respondents believe Riverfront Drive shouldn't be redesigned even as the city of Mankato is pursuing several options toward that effort, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 266 total respondents, 171 voters — more than 64% — opposed Mankato's efforts to redesign the Riverfront Drive corridor, one of the city's busiest traffic thoroughfares. Another 95 voters supported a redesign.
The city of Mankato is asking Mankatoans to take another look by viewing a video showing how the busy thoroughfare might look and function under three different options. Then, city officials want people to weigh in on their preferences before the City Council makes a final decision later this year on how Riverfront Drive will be designed when it is reconstructed in two years. Both the video and opportunities to comment can be found at soundoffmankato.mankatomn.gov.
The council has been debating potential redesign of Riverfront Drive since 2017, struggling to find a concept that satisfies shopkeepers and customers in the historic business district, industrial firms with heavy truck traffic, and commuters who want a free-flowing route to and from downtown.
The lane-reduction idea stemmed from 2016’s Old Town Master Plan — which laid out a long-range strategy for making the business district more pleasant and prosperous. Fewer lanes would reduce excessive speeds along Riverfront and make the corridor — which carries more than 18,000 vehicles a day — more pedestrian-friendly, according to the master plan.
Instead of four through lanes, the concept would have reduced that to one in each direction with a center lane reserved for dedicated left-turn lanes at intersections. With three total lanes instead of four, the length of crosswalks on Riverfront Drive would be shortened while allowing for wider tree-lined sidewalks, street-side dining and public art.
The computer modeling by Bolton and Menk shows that three-lane option, along with a pair of alternatives that would retain the four-lane configuration.
Reducing the number of traffic lanes can be done without major repercussions on traffic flow, according to Angie Bersaw, a transportation planner for Bolton and Menk. It would also allow for on-street parking on both sides of Riverfront, rather than just on the eastern side as is currently the case.
The other alternatives retain two through-lanes in each direction. One would eliminate all on-street parking, which would provide space for broader sidewalks and landscaping even without cutting the number of lanes. The other option would keep traffic lanes and parking largely as they exist today.
All three options, however, would double the number of signalized intersections in Old Town — keeping the traffic lights at Plum and Elm streets and adding signals at Spring and Rock streets. The old lights would be modernized, making all four sets interconnected and capable of being synchronized so that through-traffic would generally have to stop no more than once at a red light.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Do you support Mankato's efforts to redesign Riverfront Drive?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters largely opposed any sort of redesign, arguing the Riverfront Drive corridor worked as-is. Some thought a few reconstruction tweaks could work, while others worried any changes would simply make traffic worse in the area.
Many commenters were opposed to any options that involved parallel parking, while one commenter thought north/south traffic should be shut down to create a walking mall and give businesses more opportunity to market to residents.
"Restricting traffic flow is a waste of tax dollars to address a problem that does not exist," Bradford Hansen wrote. "Who wants this and why is it even being considered? Certainly not the people that needs these traffic lanes to conduct business in the area."
Gary Lindsay wrote, "It has been redesigned at least three times. Every time was worse. Leave well enough. The old Front Street should have been left alone back in the first place."
Barbara Keating wrote, "I prefer the current Riverfront with four traffic lanes and some street parking over the other two options. Keeping it the same will be less disruptive. Using the left two lanes for both through traffic and left-turning makes those lanes multi-use. Three lanes with only one-lane traffic in each direction will be more congested. Using the middle lane for a mostly unused, dedicated left-only turn lane is a waste of good traffic flow space."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.