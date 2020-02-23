A majority of area respondents believe the Minnesota Legislature should look into more farm safety regulations in light of a spate of grain bin and grain silo-related deaths, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 230 total respondents, 122 voters — more than 53% — believed lawmakers should pursue more farm regulations to make things safer. Another 108 disagreed.
Farm safety is once again under the spotlight after 10 people died in grain storage accidents since last June, an out-of-the-ordinary number.
One of those 10 was Landon Gran, an 18-year-old St. Peter High School student whose mother, Michele Gran, has become a safety advocate since her son’s death.
Gran was part of a panel that spoke at a grain bin safety event that was part of South Central College’s annual Ag Symposium last week at the Kato Ballroom.
Though agricultural groups and labor officials stress educating farmers about grain bin safety, grain bin-related accidents have been relatively stable over the past few years after increasing and plateauing through the 2000s.
An annual report from Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program shows 61 incidents that took place inside grain storage or transport facilities in the U.S. in 2018. Of those, 30 involved workers entrapped in grain, while 11 were equipment-related. The report shows 27 out of those 61 incidents were fatal, on par with the average yearly number of these kinds of deaths in the U.S.
That’s why the sudden jump in grain bin-related deaths in Minnesota is so jarring.
Michele wants a variety of mandated measures, such as two people working on a grain bin at all times, cages on augers and mandatory safety harnesses, among other measures. She’d like to see OSHA officials have more jurisdiction over farms with 10 or fewer workers, which are largely exempt from more stringent farm regulations based on the theory that those kinds of farms are family operations where farmers will take extra care. That extra jurisdiction would include investigating every accident and death that took place.
The agricultural industry, however, has largely pushed back against mandated safety measures over the years. Former President Barack Obama’s administration brought forth a package of farm safety ideas in 2011 that included prohibiting people under age 18 from working in large grain bins or other storage containers, among other things.
Even though the proposal wouldn’t have affected small-farm operations — those with 10 or fewer workers — farm groups and Midwest states vehemently opposed the new regulations, arguing they would economically hurt farm operations and impede teens from learning about farming. Federal officials backed off and killed the proposal.
Ag industry experts say more education and training opportunities are needed for farmers who may know grain bins are dangerous but don’t understand what not to do around them.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Should the Minnesota Legislature consider more grain bin safety regulations this session?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely opposed more regulations, though some argued it was past time for such rules. Others said the agricultural industry would likely find ways around such measures to increase its production.
“Laws can only go so far to instill a vital respect for the inherent dangers in farming,” Marshel Rossow wrote. “The risks are compounded by a push to ‘make hay while the sun shines’ — a cliche, yes, but a truth necessitated by the need to make the most of every second available for completing tasks while weather allows. Could grain bins be made safer? Probably. Would farmers (intentionally or unintentionally) bypass newly mandated safety features? Probably, if they conflicted with getting the job done.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “Farmers know the danger but do it anyway. More laws won’t change anything. How could they be enforced?”
Justin Shult wrote, “There are already so many laws. You can’t bubble wrap everything. Farmers know the dangers. Why burden them with more costs? Maybe more education would be better.”
“More laws and expensive additions and regulations are not the answer,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “Farmers are smart people and know what is safe and what is not. But sometimes safety takes a back seat to time.”
Still, several commenters argued it was better to put some measures in place than to allow the issue to continue.
“Safety regulations are for the common good; to prevent accidents,” Barbara Keating wrote. “I am shocked at the number of grain bin or silo deaths we have each year. A farmer friends has told me of more, non-fatal accidents that could have been fatal if not for good luck.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “Safety first. The way I understand the proposal, funds to help pay for it can be provided through government grants to help pay for safety devices, and it would not be illegal not to have them.”
