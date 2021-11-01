The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say community organizers should move forward with a proposal to illuminate the silo mural in downtown Mankato, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 206 total respondents, 140 voters — almost 68% — say they support plans to light up the mural at night. Another 66 oppose the proposal.
Schuler Shook — a lighting-design and theater-planning firm with offices in Minneapolis and five other cities — has been hired to develop an illumination plan for Guido van Helten’s mural on the Ardent Mills silos towering over Old Town and the Minnesota River.
The $8,000 cost of preliminary design work is being covered with some of the remaining funds from the $300,000 raised to finance the painting of the mural by van Helten, which was completed in 2020. The initial work will provide a sense of the feasibility and cost of moving forward with the project. A decision will then be needed on whether to move forward with final designs and fundraising to purchase and install the lighting fixtures.
There are potential obstacles to the proposal, however.
A railroad operates immediately adjacent to the mural. The silos are still heavily used by Ardent Mills. Somebody will have to pay the electric bill for the lights. Mankato has an ordinance aimed at preventing additional light pollution. Transportation officials would be concerned if the lights distract drivers.
And while Schuler Shook has illuminated larger and more architecturally complex structures than the silos, the mural project will require relatively uniform lighting to show off the painting rather than the dramatic contrast between shadows and brightness that are common in illuminating buildings.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Would you support a proposal to illuminate the silo mural in downtown Mankato at night?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters say they support lighting up the mural, though several pointed out cost and environmental concerns.
“The mural is such a beautiful piece of art,” Joyce Rohrbaugh wrote. “It deserves to be highlighted so it can be enjoyed at night as well during daylight hours.”
Kevin Fasnacht wrote, “It truly show(s) the back bone of America. This is our heritage. It’s about time the small family farms get some kind of gratitude for supporting the food needs of the world.”
Nancy Aspelund wrote, “Yes, if it can be done using solar lights. Could they be installed from the top to avoid interference with the railroad, bridge, highway and other neighbors?”
“Absolutely not!” Jerry Groebner wrote. “This is yet another example of how the city passes ordinances for others but not for thee. Just a few years ago, the city council had a fit over a downtown business that had an illuminated wine glass on its building and put the business through numerous hearings and harassment. This would be much larger than the wine glass that they had a fit over. Then, of course, there is the cost of maintaining it, paying for it, paying for the electrical usage and maintenance on it. Oh yes, let’s just take it out of the sales tax that was intended for the construction of the civic center.”
Harry Jenness wrote, “The mural is an excellent addition to the city landscape. It should be lighted so that everyone can observe it day or night. It is a great tribute to our heritage.”
