A majority of area respondents support the Minnesota Legislature’s efforts to spend large amounts of money on broadband projects over the next two years.
Out of 255 total respondents, 202 voters — more than 79% — agree with lawmakers’ efforts to approve at least $120 million on broadband during this legislative session. Only 53 voters opposed the idea.
GOP and DFL senators presented largely similar proposals before a Senate agricultural policy committee last week that would call for $120 to $150 million spent over the next two years on broadband projects, with at least $30 million to $50 million going toward projects in unserved or underserved communities. That amount is largely in line with a House DFL broadband proposal made earlier this year.
It remains to be seen just how much money House and Senate leaders are willing to commit to broadband this year. Minnesota is set to receive $300 million in federal broadband grants from the COVID-relief package Congress passed in December, which leaders say will likely factor into their budget decisions.
About $408 million from the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is going to broadband projects across the state over the next 10 years to hook up about 142,000 of Minnesota’s unserved households. The state has about 157,000 unserved or underserved households that don’t meet the 2022 broadband speed goals, and about 256,000 households that don’t meet the 2026 broadband goals.
Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, is calling for $50 million in grants to be spent in unserved or underserved areas throughout the state over the next two years. He’d also like the state to update its broadband service maps to differentiate between wired and wireless technology connections, as well as mandate state officials to conduct on-the-ground tests of broadband speeds throughout Minnesota.
Draheim also proposes the money he requests to be used in areas not now served by federal funding, which caused mixed reactions among broadband advocates, industry experts and state officials.
Critics point out some federal grant programs come with matching fund requirements for communities and internet service providers, which state money can help address. In addition, some federal programs don’t meet Minnesota’s broadband speed goals of 25 megabits per second downloads and 3 mbps uploads by 2022, as well as 100 mbps downloads by 20 mpbs uploads by 2026.
Yet advocates almost universally agree with Draheim’s goal to use funding as efficiently as possible to connect more Minnesota households to high-speed internet.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support lawmakers investing more than $120 million into broadband projects over the next two years?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely supported spending more money on broadband projects, though some wondered why more attention wasn’t paid to wireless internet technologies. Others wondered why broadband projects still need funding when the state has already spent large amounts of money.
“Millions were spent a few years back and now they are asking again,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “I had signed up with one of the new systems a few years ago and after it was up and running, and the owner got his government money, he disappeared and so did the service. I went to a satellite service which costs more but it was great. It was offered by one of the same companies that offer TV satellite service so I believe the service is already available now. Why try to reinvent the wheel? Why do we have satellite service if we don’t use it?”
Sam Hovland said, “I feel like broadband companies were given a ton of money to do this years ago. That being said I am all for getting high speed internet to everyone who wants it.”
Paul Brandon wrote, “When it comes to broadband, we’re a third world country. Putting money into broadband is an investment into what should be a public service that will pay for itself in the long run with greater productivity.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “Adequate internet broadband service is a common good for all. Government assistance for broadband is similar to the ‘New Deal’ Rural Electrification Administration in1935 when 90% of farms lacked electric power. Private power companies declined to serve rural areas so the government helped the developing rural cooperatives.”
