A majority of area respondents say they support the changes organizers have made to this year’s Mankato Marathon, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 136 total respondents, 94 voters — more than 69% — supported this year’s changes. Only 42 respondents disagreed with those changes.
Marathon organizers announced last week most events will still take place Oct. 16-17, but competitors may choose virtual races for all categories.
Runners register online for the virtual race. Instead of running on Mankato streets marathon participants may use a treadmill or other options to compete. Participants upload their finishing times onto a webpage.
President of Visit Mankato Anna Thill said since the full and relay races are virtual-only this year, the competitions are not certified as qualifiers for events such as the Boston Marathon.
The virtual options allow runners to participate at their own comfort level while also relieving crowd congestion at the start, on the course and at the finish line.
Factors in the decision to make the full and relay marathons virtual-only races include the additional course support needed for in-person events and an increase in time necessary to add modifications that would meet current guidelines.
Other changes made to the marathon weekend include the cancellation of its Toddler Trot and Diaper Dash races for children and the reduction in size of the Scheels Sport and Health Expo.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support the changes made to this year’s Mankato Marathon?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters were largely concerned with the in-person races, though one urged organizers to promote more of the virtual race options. Some commenters worried some runners or race watchers may not wear masks. Others were concerned the marathon tied up part of the downtown area.
“The marathon should be cancelled,” Mary Miller wrote. “I have never been able to see the value of tying up the entire city so that a group of people could run around in circles. There are so many critical and valuable projects that could afford these people the exercise they seem to need.”
Louis Schwartzkopf wrote, “I didn’t see anything in the article about marathoners wearing masks at the beginning of the race. With the crowding of contestants at the beginning of the race, it’s difficult to see how going maskless could be safe, even though the event is outside.”
Lynn Wheeler wrote, “Unfortunately this should be a “no-brainer” in that we’re in a pandemic trying to slow the spread of COVID, so I don’t know what there is to even think about except a non traditional option. If you voted no and are a non-mask wearer — you only have yourself and your fellow non mask wearers to blame as you don’t listen to the science or educate yourself and selfishly keep spreading the disease. Everything is impacted with this pandemic, so the sooner you put on a mask along with the rest of us, the sooner we can all get back to some normalcy and activities we enjoy.”
