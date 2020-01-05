A majority of area respondents say the former Mankato Sears near the River Hills Mall should be converted into a hockey rink, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 305 total respondents, 191 voters — almost 63% — believe the potential remodel is a good idea. Another 114 disagreed.
The closed sears store, attached to River Hills Mall, recently came up as a potential site for a new hockey rink after a proposed ice rink at the intersection of Highway 14 and North Victory Drive increased in its estimated price.
A report to the Mankato City Council last month indicated that facility would not cost $18 million, as was initially estimated, but could cost as much as $26 million. In addition, much of a promised private fundraising effort by hockey boosters is based on the sale of naming rights.
But the report — totaling dozens of documents and hundreds of pages — also suggests that several alternatives for new indoor rinks are available, some of which might be substantially cheaper than the plan presented by the Mankato Area Hockey Association. One option would attach the new arena to River Hills Mall’s north side, replacing the closed Sears store.
Brookfield Properties, the owner of River Hills, has indicated a willingness to donate the site, according to the report distributed to the City Council.
“We’re just sort of open to dialogue at this point, expressing potential interest,” said River Hills General Manager Andy Wilke in an interview with The Free Press. “... Retail is evolving a lot, so looking at some of the potential alternatives is important.”
The company is exploring a variety of new uses for its malls nationwide, including apartments and condos, restaurants, recreational facilities and fitness centers.
The report to the City Council stated that River Hills is “interested in providing the site at no cost.” That wouldn’t necessarily make it free. The city has already examined whether the Sears building could be transformed into a recreational facility and found it would be more expensive to attempt to reuse the building than to build a new structure. That’s even more true with an ice arena, which requires specialized designs for the plumbing and humidity control demanded by ice-making equipment.
So using the site would mean first demolishing the Sears building and preparing the land for construction of an ice rink, the cost of which has not yet been determined.
According to the report, other options for new indoor ice in Mankato include:
- Adding another rink at All Seasons Arena — which would only be possible with the purchase, demolition and relocation of a pair of apartment buildings but could still be done at a projected cost of $15.3 million.
- Building a rink on the back side of the Mankato Civic Center — which would mean razing and rebuilding a large parking ramp but could be accomplished at an estimated cost of $17 million.
- Resurrecting a past plan to construct a large new building across Riverfront Drive — connected to the civic center by a skyway — with ice rinks and possible other uses. That idea, however, carries an anticipated $50.6 million price tag and would only be feasible if state assistance could be obtained from the Legislature.
- Looking at property already owned by local governments, including North Mankato’s Caswell Park sports complex, land adjacent to public schools or in existing Mankato parks — which could be the least expensive alternative, according to the report to the council.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Is converting the former Mankato Sears store into a hockey rink a good idea?"
There were two options to answer: "yes" or "no."
Commenters were largely divided over converting the Sears building. While some thought the new rink was a good idea, others thought the city of Mankato should steer clear of the proposal. Some pointed out it would cost far more to retrofit the Sears into a hockey rink than it would to build new, while others said the rink should also be open for public skating.
"It would cost more to convert that building to a hockey rink in it than it would cost to build a new building," Tom Neubert wrote.
Signe V. Lervaag wrote, "I would rather see a skating rink for the public to use. A hockey rink is for a few to use and we have enough hockey rinks."
"Kelly McDonough wrote, "Build it in upper North Mankato, as they have Caswell. Create more seasonal activities in that area."
"If so many people are interested in hockey, they ought to be able to raise the money to purchase the site and build a rink," Paul Brandon wrote. "I doubt that there would be many desirable hours available for open use."
