A slim majority of area respondents think the city of Mankato shouldn’t become the sole owner of All Seasons Arena, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 167 total respondents, 87 voters — more than 52% — do not support Mankato as the sole owner of All Seasons Arena, even as the city takes over managing the facility. Another 80 voters disagreed.
The All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Board approved the switch in management from Mankato Area Public Schools to the city on Friday, and the three arena employees will be transferred to the city payroll.
City Manager Pat Hentges said the district is also interested in handing off other community recreation programs to the city.
And if the city, county and school partners in the longstanding All Seasons Arena Joint Powers Agreement sign off, Mankato might be willing to take ownership of the two-rink arena that’s heavily used by youth hockey teams, figure skaters and adult hockey players.
Whether it will lead to an end to the joint powers agreement is yet to be decided. The arena has been owned and financed by the city, the school district, Blue Earth County, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Skyline for nearly four decades. Another early co-owner, Nicollet County, withdrew when facing its share of the cost of adding a second rink roughly 20 years ago.
Blue Earth County leaders appear supportive of exploring the idea of turning the building over to the city.
The partners now share responsibility, based on population, for a $40,000 subsidy to operate All Seasons Arena and also share the cost of upgrades and major repairs to the facility. One potential hang-up to ending the joint powers agreement would be if any of the partners wanted to be paid for its share of the arena if ownership was assigned solely to Mankato.
Hentges noted that as much as $2 million of work will be needed soon to modernize the ice-making equipment and other components of the arena’s north rink, not to mention the pressure by the youth hockey association to add another sheet of ice.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Should the city of Mankato take sole ownership of All Seasons Arena?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
A majority of commenters opposed the city having sole ownership of the facility. Commenters said they were concerned the city would end up levying more taxes to help run the arena.
“Private ownership doesn’t waste their money unlike the government who wastes money on everything that causes more taxes,” Kevin Fasnacht wrote.
John Baker wrote, “More info is needed in order to make an informed decision. I do think having one entity own it and manage it would make more sense. Good luck to ASA ... we need a good source of ice time for entertainment for our community ... it makes our long dark winters more bearable.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “I do believe a single unit of ownership is the best way to run facilities like the ice arena, but only if that entity is able to charge market rent to cover its investment, operating costs and to build up reserves for future expenses such as replacement of equipment and building maintenance for roofing, paint, etc. This last area is a concern I have had with any government operation such as the city, county, school district, etc. It seems like they never build up a reserve for roof replacements and other mechanical replacements.”
Louis Schwartzkopf wrote, “It makes sense to have a single owner. There is no compelling reason for the other entities to be involved, and having a single owner saves time in not having to discuss decisions among multiple owners, and hence also money and taxpayer dollars.”
