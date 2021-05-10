The Free Press
A majority of area respondents say they support the state of Minnesota’s timeline to end COVID-19 regulations and a mask mandate, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 279 total respondents, 204 voters — more than 73% — say they support the state’s proposed timeline to end virus regulations toward the end of May and the mask mandate by July. Another 75 disagreed.
By July 1 the mask-wearing mandate and other restrictions for public indoor spaces will be lifted, under a plan released Thursday by Gov. Tim Walz. The mask mandate could be lifted sooner, depending on COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The governor’s plan rolls back remaining capacity restrictions on businesses and social activities in two phases: on May 7 and May 28.
Beginning Friday, mandatory closing times for bars, restaurants, and food and beverage service are lifted.
Also on Friday, there will be no limits for outdoor dining, events, and other get-togethers. There will be no mask requirement outdoors except at large venues with more than 500 people.
The second step begins May 28. Remaining capacity and distancing limits will come to an end, including for indoor events and gatherings.
The mask-wearing requirement would end no later than July 1 but could happen sooner if the state can increase the rate of Minnesotans who have received the vaccine from its current 59% to 70%.
The governor said there will be no new safety requirements for businesses, though they must maintain plans to keep their employees and customers safe.
Because the youngest Minnesotans are not yet eligible for the vaccine, the Safe Learning Plan for schools will continue until the end of the school year to protect students, teachers and staff in schools, he said.
Additional protections will remain, including the eviction moratorium, a ban on price gouging and eligibility exemptions for people who receive state services.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with Minnesota’s timeline to end COVID-19 regulations this summer?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters appeared to favor Minnesota’s proposed schedule, though several pointed out continued regulations would likely cut down on the chances for the virus to spread as some still refuse to get vaccinated, wear a mask or follow other pandemic-related guidelines.
“We have gotten this far by being vigilant,” Terri Snustad wrote. “Hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Get the shot. Follow the mandates and always think of how your actions/reactions affect all those around you. We are in this together.”
Paul Brandon wrote, “A qualified ‘yes.’ From a medical/scientific point of view, much more rigorous restrictions would be desirable. However, the odds are against any more rigorous restrictions being obeyed, and enforcement would not be practical. An example of not letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.”
Mark Spangler wrote, “Walz is taking a steady, mannered approach based on statewide evidence and CDC guidelines. A slow, level reopening seems like a good approach. The GOP, as always, stands opposed to his plan not because it is not a good one, but because standing in the way of anything with the letters DFL upon it is their standard mode of operation. Science, medical advice and evidence be damned ... if it isn’t Trumpian lunacy, it can’t be good.”
