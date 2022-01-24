The Free Press
A slim majority of area respondents are opposed to changes made to the Mankato Area Public Schools calendar, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 210 total respondents, 108 voters — more than 51% — were against the Mankato schools calendar through 2024. Another 102 voters said they supported it.
The Mankato Area Public Schools Board last week adopted school calendars for the next two years. The calendars are largely similar to recent years, but include new days off for Indigenous Peoples Day and Eid al-Fitr.
Students and staff will have days off on Indigenous Peoples Day in October and on Eid al-Fitr in April, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting.
District officials say the changes try to better reflect the district’s diverse population. The calendars were developed by a committee of district administrators, teachers and others. They considered nearly 1,800 responses to an online survey about calendar preferences.
Next year students will have a short spring break, come back to school for two partial weeks then have a day off for Good Friday. The 2024 spring break is longer because it coincides with an early Good Friday.
The majority of survey takers also said they’d prefer school to end two hours early instead of the current practice of starting two hours late on teacher professional development days.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you support Mankato Area Public Schools’ new school calendar?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Online commenters had mixed reactions to the changes.
Supporters say they were pleased the district is trying to reach out to families of diverse backgrounds. Critics said they thought the changes highlighted differences between residents rather than unity, and several wondered whether schools need to either accommodate more religious holidays or do away with them altogether.
“I understand that some countries recognize the most important major holidays of each of the major religious traditions with days off from work and/or from schools,” Barbara Keating wrote. “We recognize Christmas. If we also designate Eid al-Fitr as a day off from school (as proposed), we should do the same for Yom Kippur, Dewali, and Bodhi Day (or Vesak?). Friends in Ireland told me that having Election Day as a national holiday is considered a pro-family policy. It is easier for people to vote after which they can spend the day with their families.”
Jerry Groebner wrote, “I don’t support this because we are becoming a country divided. We used to all work together to become a more perfect union, but now we have every small segment wanting its own holiday. Maybe we should just drop all religious holidays which is not my preference but if we have to keep dividing and dividing we would be better off.”
“I applaud the district for including Indigenous People’s Day and Eid al-Fitr as days off in the calendar,” Arlene Renshaw wrote. “It’s a fitting acknowledgement of other cultures represented in our schools and should also serve to raise awareness within the majority population.”
Trudi Olmanson wrote, “It is long past time we recognize there are other holidays celebrated worldwide and in our communities that are not standard Christian holidays. We should all learn more about these rich and varied traditions.”
“Our nation is not a theocracy ... the constitution makes clear we are a secular republic,” Timothy Berg wrote. “Thus I would contend that public schools should celebrate no religious holidays of any kind and should rather mold their calendars as best serves the education of the students. On a related note, since our U.S. students have less school days and shorter school days than most other countries around the world, I would suggest not only less holidays, but perhaps things like all-year school to better utilize our school buildings and thus pay our educators a more livable wage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.