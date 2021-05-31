Area respondents have mixed feelings over how the state of Minnesota is incentivizing residents to get the COVID-19 vaccination, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 283 total respondents, 143 voters agree with how Minnesota is offering incentives to get the vaccine. Another 140 voters disagreed.
Gov. Tim Walz announced a range of incentives last week to entice Minnesotans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1.
Those rewards, including Mankato MoonDogs baseball tickets, Minnesota State Fair Tickets, $25 Visa cards and more, are part of a new “Your Shot to Summer” incentive campaign by the state to jumpstart Minnesota’s slowed vaccination pace.
Walz has set a goal to reach 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older being vaccinated by July. He said Thursday the incentives could help bring the numbers up.
The first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between today and July 1 will be able to pick one of nine rewards in all, with the full list of options being:
• Free ticket to a Mankato MoonDogs game during the 2021 season or another Northwoods League game in Rochester, Willmar, St. Cloud or Duluth.
• A $25 Visa card
• Two free tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair
• One free annual pass to Minnesota state parks
• Free fishing license effective through February 2022
• Free ride pass to Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America. Redeemable through Sept. 1, 2021.
• Free admission ticket to Valleyfair.
• Free adult admission ticket to Minnesota Zoo. Redeemable through Sept. 8.
• Free ticket to Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth, valid through July 1, 2023.
Once Minnesotans receive the vaccine, they’re asked to verify it and indicate their preferred reward at mn.gov/covid19/summer. Information on how to receive the reward will be provided.
Minnesota joins a bevy of states offering various rewards to boost vaccination rates across the U.S.
Many states have adopted a cash prize lottery system offering amounts as high as $1 million or more in various drawings, including California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oregon and Ohio. Others offer a variety of perks within their region. Illinois is giving out 50,000 free Six Flags amusement park tickets while Alabama residents can get the chance to drive on the Talladega Superspeedway. Maine is offering a similar prize package as Minnesota.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, “Do you agree with the way Minnesota is offering incentives to get vaccinated?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or no.”
