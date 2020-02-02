A majority of area respondents support the city of Mankato's efforts to renovate and improve Tourtellotte Park's pool and nearby amenities, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 226 total respondents, 134 voters — more than 59% — agree the city of Mankato should improve Tourtellotte Park. Another 92 disagreed.
The Mankato City Council reviewed potential options for Tourtellotte last week as part of a larger discussion on how to improve the city's recreational opportunities using local option sales tax funds.
Modernizing Tourtellotte Park, including dramatically transforming its aquatic components, could cost as little as $2.25 million if the 80-year-old swimming pool is replaced by a kid-focused splash pad. Or it could carry a price tag as large as $6.72 million if the existing facilities are saved and renovated and if new water features, restrooms, pickleball courts and more are added.
Mankato’s municipal swimming facility — originally constructed by the Works Progress Administration in 1939-40 with substantial renovations to the pool in the early 1980s — includes a rustic stone bathhouse, a diving pool and a competition-quality 50-meter, eight-lane swimming pool. In need of renovations, the pool has also been the focus of community desires for more modern features such as water slides, a splash pad and a new zero-depth-entry pool for younger kids and families.
A full-scale water park is not being considered, partly because of high operating costs and partly because the location of Tourtellotte Park in a residential area isn’t conducive to the high traffic that would result.
A “core project” to preserve and expand the existing municipal swim facility would cost $4.85 million. More than $2 million of that cost involves adding a new zero-depth-entry pool, a handicapped accessible ramp to the existing 50-meter pool, a splash pad and replacement of pool mechanical systems. Nearly $500,000 would be for a new equipment building. And site improvements, such as upgrades to the parking lot, total another $370,000.
The council was also presented with optional features that would push the cost above $6.7 million.
The water-related options include a new plunge pool below a water slide feature ($263,000), adding public restrooms and concessions to the planned equipment building on the north side of the pool ($215,000), a plaster pool finish to limit the frequent repainting needed on the existing swimming and diving pool ($141,000) and an expanded pool deck ($19,000).
Adding parking stalls would require another $464,000, and an upgraded park playground would cost $200,000. A concrete pad for an ice-skating rink carries a price of $55,000, while a doubling of the pickleball courts and related amenities has an expense of $390,000.
All but the playground improvements could be financed with Mankato’s half-percent local sales tax. The $6.7 million in potential Tourtellotte Park spending would take two-thirds of sales tax capacity available in the next two or three years, however, even as proposed new indoor ice rinks and softball and baseball fields bring the total for requested sports and recreation facilities above $33 million.
The Free Press online question, sent out Friday, asked, "Should Mankato pursue more expansive options for the Tourtellotte Park poll?"
There were two options to answer, "yes" or "no."
Commenters appeared divided on what options to pursue at Tourtellotte.
One commenter wrote, "I would like to see the lap pool stay the same. It is one of the few lap pools in the state of Minnesota and it is an asset to the swimming community. However, I see why families would want something more for their little ones. I think the baby pool seems like a waste of space."
Jerry Groebner wrote, "It is past time to put the brakes on spending. The pool, as it is, is a big attraction for the kids and is and has been used heavily. North Mankato just spent a lot redoing Spring Lake Park's pool and we are supposed to be partners in this community thing. Let the people who want more patronize the Spring Lake Park pool, helping it balance its budget, rather than keeping up with the Joneses and going into competition with them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.