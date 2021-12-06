A majority of area respondents say they’re taking more precautions against COVID-19 with the arrival of the omicron variant, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 338 total respondents, 207 voters — more than 61% — say they’re going to take more precautions with the omicron variant spreading. Another 131 voters are not.
Minnesota’s first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant was announced last week. A Hennepin County resident sought a test on Nov. 24 after returning from a trip to an anime convention in New York.
The resident is an adult male who developed mild symptoms Nov. 22. The person is vaccinated and no longer has symptoms.
Although omicron is classified as a new variant of concern, it’s still unclear how it compares to the highly contagious delta variant.
Minnesota remains “firmly in the grip of the delta wave,” said state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Wednesday, referring to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 that has driven the fall surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
With studies on the new variant ongoing, Malcolm stated Thursday that the most important thing Minnesotans can do now is make it as hard as possible for the virus to spread.
A Mayo Clinic expert on Thursday told reporters omicron is likely spreading elsewhere in the state but is not yet widespread. The next two to four weeks will tell whether omicron becomes the predominant strain over delta, said Matthew Binnicker, vice chair of practice at Mayo Clinic’s department of laboratory medicine and pathology.
Early indications show omicron is highly transmissible. A sharp rise in cases in South Africa, where the virus was first identified, set off red flags, Binnicker said.
So far, omicron is causing mild symptoms. No deaths are associated with the variant as of yet.
The Free Press question, sent out Friday, asked, “Are you taking more precautions against the arrival of the new COVID-19 omicron variant?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters say they’re largely being cautious of COVID-19, with only a few planning to take more precautions over the omicron variant.
“I wear a mask when shopping and I only shop once a week,” Betty Hallman wrote. “Otherwise, I stay home. I am fully vaccinated and I only gather with vaccinated friends and family.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “We drove to New Orleans to meet family for Thanksgiving week. Every museum, restaurant, and other venue there required proof of vaccination, wearing masks indoor to be admitted and pre-purchased, timed tickets to limit numbers. They are taking precautions more seriously than Mankato businesses.”
Gloria Kennedy wrote, “No, not more precautions but I’ve been careful, will continue to be, and am fully vaccinated.”
“Although I continue to mask and attempt to social distance in public, the omicron variant will keep me away from social gatherings like Christmas parties where I don’t know all the guests so I am unsure of their immunization status,” Linda Good wrote. “When I bought plane tickets for winter getaways, I purchased insurance so that I could cancel or reschedule. The omicron variant may cause me to take advantage of those insurance policies. I am taking this new variant seriously despite being immunized and boosted.”
Bob Jentges wrote, “I am not sure what ‘more’ means. But I think I know when enough is enough for me. I am fully vaccinated, boosted, and wear a mask where required. Life is meant to be lived. It should be more than simply taking up space.”
Margery Lisle wrote, “I’m continuing to take the precautions, but now also wearing my mask in stores.”
“(I’m) continuing to be as safe as possible,” Barry Brigger wrote. “As all of these newly discovered variants appear, it seems as if we are a long way away from seeing an end to this pandemic. Please, please, get vaccinated and wear your mask in public places.”
