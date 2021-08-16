The Free Press
A slight majority of area respondents say the city of Mankato should move forward with a Minnesota River riverbank stabilization project despite concerns from the Department of Natural Resources, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 234 total respondents, 122 voters — more than 52% — say the project should move forward despite DNR concerns over the project’s size and environmental impact. Another 112 voters disagreed.
The project aims to transform the east bank of the Minnesota River in the middle of town next winter by replacing eroding dirt banks and trees with granite rip-rap for close to two-thirds of a mile.
The design of the new riverbank will be similar to what was done in Land of Memories two winters ago when tens of thousands of tons of rock were precisely placed along the river’s edge — above and below the water’s surface — to create a consistent, less steep and more armored bank and riverbed on the park side of the Minnesota River.
Assistant City Engineer Michael McCarty said last week Mankato will work with the DNR and other regulatory agencies and is willing to consider alternatives but believes the current design is likely the best option for protecting valuable municipal facilities.
“We want to minimize our disturbance, but we want to make sure we do the work that’s necessary to have a long-term improvement,” McCarty said.
A DNR review suggests Mankato’s solution goes well beyond the actual problem — unnecessarily removing a woodland “currently providing important habitat to a host of birds, mammals, insects, fish (fallen trees) and more” and replacing natural shoreline with “large angular stone, which is ecologically sterile and harmful to wildlife.” The agency also questioned whether the Environmental Assessment Worksheet fell short.
The DNR recognizes the need for some erosion-control and bank stabilization at “three relatively small areas,” but estimates those areas represent about 300 feet of the 3,500-foot project. It also notes the city concedes there is not an immediate threat to Riverfront Park. Instead, the work proposed there is aimed at stabilizing the banks “in advance of a catastrophic failure” the city anticipates based on erosion that’s occurred elsewhere along the river.
If state and federal permits are approved, the work will begin as soon as possible in the fall to ensure it is completed before the spring snowmelt pushes river levels higher.
Commenters largely felt Mankato should incorporate DNR concerns into the final design plan, though some worried the city would suffer in the future if it didn’t act to stabilize the riverbank.
“The DNR knows their stuff. Let’s do what the experts recommend,” Greg Hall wrote.
“The money to stabilize the river banks will be a drop in the bucket if the river threatens our water and wastewater system,” Harry Jenness wrote. “The price to pay to replace them will far exceed the cost of stabilizing the river bank. The city should continue to move forward.”
Carlienne Frisch wrote, “The DNR has environmental experts (who are not in anyone’s pocket), so let’s listen to their advice. Our grandchildren — and their children — will thank us.”
