A majority of area respondents support the plans Minnesota State University officials have made to change its law enforcement program over the next few years, according to a Free Press online question.
Out of 194 total respondents, 126 voters — almost 65% — agreed with MSU’s recommendations for educating future peace officers. Another 68 disagreed.
MSU recently completed a four-month review of its law enforcement plan started after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers in May.
A long list of changes are proposed by the start of the 2021-22 academic year in Minnesota’s largest four-year law enforcement program. The review included community listening sessions and advice from a workgroup of law enforcement professionals, racial justice advocates and university officials.
The recommendations are founded on a goal of making future police officers, corrections officers and others planning to work in the criminal justice system more educated about the lives and perspectives and histories of the full range of Americans they will encounter in their careers.
Four July listening sessions, each attended via Zoom by 18 to 31 community members, generated numerous themes. Students in criminal justice programs need to understand history, including social and economic inequality, and how different groups have different perspectives on the role of law enforcement.
And they need to learn how to listen to criticism, according to the report’s summary of the community member’s comments: “Hear and understand critiques of policing as a system without getting defensive or adhering to loyalty to police above all else.”
Community members advised MSU to push harder to increase the diversity of students and faculty in their criminal justice programs and to encourage students to spend time in diverse communities to be exposed to their cultures, values and beliefs.
“(They) need to experience being part of a community, not just serving the community,” the report states.
The educational programs need to concentrate more on cultural competency, on responding to societal issues that may not be crimes, on communication and de-escalation, on mental illness and on advocating for change. There needs to be training on vicarious trauma, psychological First Aid and the holistic health of individuals.
The Free Press online question, sent out Saturday, asked, “Do you agree with MSU’s recommendations to change its law enforcement program?”
There were two options to answer, “yes” or “no.”
Commenters largely agreed with MSU’s recommendations, though some questioned whether they were too overly broad or would help if police regulations continue to differ between states.
“If law enforcement is to be reformed so that we do not continue to see unjustified deaths at the hands of officers, one obvious place to begin is with training programs,” Arlene Renshaw wrote. “It is not the only answer, but it is one of many necessary responses.”
Gary Lindsay wrote, “These changes are too general. They should touch on these issues, but the real training dealing with various ethnic groups needs to happen to the level where they will work. It can be different from one location to the next. Our local police force needs to train there police officers themselves.”
Patty Kephart wrote, “Yes, but is there consistency from state to state? Some national reform needs to filter down to the local police.”
“I do not support it as written,” Jerry Groebner wrote. “I will admit that there are a few “bad cops” but the reaction today seems to label them all as bad. When I was mayor in Madison Lake, I rode with our police chief a number of times and they could not pay me enough to deal with the things the cops need to deal with. Stopping someone in a car and walking up to the vehicle window, he/she never knows what will be encountered. A gun could be pointed at the officer or a number of other items. If people would obey the laws most of the issues would be eliminated. Resisting arrest can start an otherwise peaceful event into a nightmare for both the offender and the officer.”
Barbara Keating wrote, “Minnesota is one of a handful of states that require at least a two-year degree to become a licensed police officer. Most require only a HS diploma or GED. A four-year degree not only professionalizes the field but prepares individuals for leadership roles in the profession. The recommendations reinforce a broader, contextualized understanding of the structural, social and social psychological contributions to crime and lifestyle issues. This understanding will hopefully aid in problem prevention and more effective responses.”
